DFS NASCAR Trucks: Dead On Tools 200

Dead On Tools 200

Location: Darlington, S.C.

Course: Darlington Raceway

Format: 1.37-mile oval

Laps: 147

Race Preview

The NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series returns from a brief break this week at Darlington Raceway. Ben Rhodes won the most recent race in the series on Bristol's dirt surface, becoming the third full-time driver to book his spot in the championship playoffs with a victory. This week the drivers return to Darlington for the first time this season. The track returned to the calendar in 2020 after a nearly 10-year absence, and made two visits there last year. Sheldon Creed won both races last year, the second from pole position. There have been nine series races at the track with six different winners. Only Matt Crafton has made all nine previous starts at the track. Five drivers have won so far in 2022. Rhodes and Todd Bodine will be the only previous Darlington winners entered in this week's race.

Key Stats at Darlington Raceway

Number of races: 9

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-5 starters: 6

Winners from top-10 starters: 7

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 133.645 mph

Previous Darlington Winners

2021 fall - Sheldon Creed

2021 spring - Sheldon Creed

2020 - Ben Rhodes

2011 - Kasey Kahne

2010 - Todd Bodine

2004 - Kasey Kahne

2003 - Bobby Hamilton

2002 - Ted Musgrave

2001 - Bobby Hamilton

Darlington is one of NASCAR's oldest tracks, but this weekend's race will be just the 10th at the circuit for the Trucks Series. The oblong oval has a reputation for being difficult to conquer. It's narrow line and varied banking makes passing somewhat challenging. No driver has started deeper than 15th and won, and only two prior winners have started outside of the top 10. The track's rough surface is challenging for drivers throughout fuel runs, and four-tire stops will be the choice every time there is a pit road visit. Turn 2 received a repave before last year's fall race, but the abrasive surface remains one of the biggest challenges on the schedule. Fresh tires will be an advantage, and late restarts will bring most of the field to pit to road for the speed advantage that comes with those new tires. Slower traffic can be another big factor at Darlington. The unique layout makes passing more difficult than usual, but this is one venue where most competitors will focus on racing the track more than on the competition.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,200

Ross Chastain - $10,900

Ben Rhodes - $10,600

Zane Smith - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,800

Corey Heim - $9,500

Stewart Friesen - $9,300

Grant Enfinger - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ty Majeski - $8,900

Matt Crafton - $8,700

Parker Kligerman - $8,500

Christian Eckes - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,900

Tyler Ankrum - $7,700

Hailie Deegan - $6,900

Austin Wayne Self - $6,600

My Picks

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,200

Stewart Friesen - $9,300

Carson Hocevar - $8,100

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,900

Hailie Deegan - $6,900

Austin Wayne Self - $6,600

Still winless this season, John Hunter Nemechek has not been lacking in speed. He finished in the top four the last three races and was second at Darlington last fall. This could be the week he gets that elusive victory. Stewart Friesen also had a great fall race at Darlington last season, finishing third. He currently leads the standings among nonwinners and is another that seems due for a trip to Victory Lane. Looking at last season's Darlington races should also point fantasy players toward Carson Hocevar. He finished 11th and third in those races and enters this weekend ninth in the standings in the playoff positions. He is also coming off of his best finish of the season, a second-place run at Bristol. Cup Series veteran Matt DiBenedetto will make his Trucks Series debut at Darlington this week. He has two top-10s and three top-15s from 10 Cup Series starts at the track and will be aiming to leverage that track experience to overcome his recent bad luck in the Trucks. Single-lap speed at this track hasn't been an issue for Hailie Deegan. She qualified 10th and 14th at the track last season but needs to convert that speed into a top race finish this week to add to her three top-20 finishes from the six races held this season. Austin Wayne Self made his case for inclusion this week on the back of his Darlington performances last season. He finished ninth in this race last season and then backed that up with a 14th-place run in the fall.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.