DFS NASCAR Trucks: Heart of America 200

Heart of America 200
Location: Kansas City, Kan.
Course: Kansas Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile tri-oval
Laps: 134
Race Preview
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads into the second round of eight consecutive races this week at Kansas Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek grabbed his much-anticipated first victory of the season last week at Darlington becoming the fourth full-time driver this year to put one foot firmly in the championship playoffs. Zane Smith remains the only driver to have claimed multiple wins this season, and Tanner Gray holds the final playoff spot in the championship standings. This week's trip to Kansas will be the first stop at a 1.5-mile oval since March when Chandler Smith and Corey Heim claimed wins at Las Vegas and Atlanta. This week's race will be an important one to those hoping to fight for the title at the end of the season, as Kansas will be the final race of the round of 10, where the championship field will be cut to the final eight drivers. Kyle Busch won this race last season leading a race high 59 laps.
Key Stats at Kansas Speedway
- Number of races: 23
- Winners from pole: 3
- Winners from top-5 starters: 15
- Winners from top-10 starters: 22
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 139.875 mph
Previous 10 Kansas Winners
2021 - Kyle Busch
2020 III - Brett Moffitt
2020 II - Matt Crafton
2020 I - Austin Hill
2019 - Ross Chastain
2018 - Noah Gragson
2017 - Kyle Busch
2016 - William Byron
2015 - Matt Crafton
2014 - Kyle Busch
Kansas Speedway is a traditional 1.5-mile tri-oval most similar to Las Vegas where Chandler Smith won earlier this season. While teams will focus on getting their trucks off of the corners with as much momentum as possible, pit strategy can be a major factor in determining who wins. Teams may try to pit off sequence or prior to stage finishes to gain positions, and this is a track where two-tire stops can be used to help push a driver higher up the running order. Restarts can be make-or-break moments on these types of circuits, too. Three of the last four races at the track have had five or fewer cautions, though. However, all four races saw the final caution period with less than 50 laps to go. Late cautions often jumble the running order and give teams within striking distance a chance to gamble on track position or tires to make a run for the win. That is why track position is such a factor at the track, and fantasy players should focus their selections on those drivers starting inside the top 12.
DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,300
Zane Smith - $10,600
Ben Rhodes - $10,400
Chandler Smith - $10,200
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Grant Enfinger - $9,900
Carson Hocevar - $9,700
Christian Eckes - $9,400
Corey Heim - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Stewart Friesen - $8,800
Ty Majeski - $8,600
Matt Crafton - $8,400
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,000
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Derek Kraus - $7,700
Tanner Gray - $7,400
Colby Howard - $6,900
Tate Fogleman - $6,300
My Picks
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,300
Carson Hocevar - $9,700
Ty Majeski - $8,600
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,000
Tanner Gray - $7,400
Brennan Poole - $4,800
Nemechek finally got his 2022 win last week at Darlington. He has been quick most races this season but has been held out of Victory Lane for various reasons. Now that the seal is broken more wins should be expected. Nemechek has three top-fives from four Kansas starts and his teammate and team owner won this race last season. Carson Hocevar scored his second consecutive runner-up finish last week. That was his fourth top-10 of the season and shows that he could be in store for a win soon, too. Hocevar finished 23rd at Kansas last season after starting 11th. He should be capable of significantly bettering that result this week. Similarly, last week's fourth-place finish for Ty Majeski was his second top-five and fourth top-10 of the year. Majeski has two series starts at Kansas with a best finish of 11th. Luck has not been on Matt DiBenedetto's side since joining the Trucks full time. He sits 14th in the standings but grabbed his third top-10 last week at Darlington. This will be his first race in the series at Kansas but he did finish fifth in the spring race here last season in the Cup Series. This could be another week his Cup experience gives him an edge against the other drivers. Tanner Gray holds a 21-gap to Tyler Ankrum in the points at the playoff cutline. He suffered a blown tire last week at Darlington and will be aiming to score his second Kansas top-10 this week. Brennan Poole will try to make his third series start at Kansas this week. He finished 12th in both races at the track in 2020 and could be a top-15 contender for rosters at a bargain price.