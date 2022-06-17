DFS NASCAR Trucks: Clean Harbors 150

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

Clean Harbors 150

Location: Knoxville, Iowa

Course: Knoxville Raceway

Format: 0.5-mile dirt oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Clean Harbors 150 Race Preview

Knoxville Raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the second time this week. Austin Hill won last year's debut at the track but has since moved on to the Xfinity Series. Three former winners on dirt surfaces are entered in this weekend's race, though. Everyone is chasing Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith. Smith has scored three wins so far this season, while Rhodes holds the points lead. Five playoff spots remain available for drivers to earn their way into the championship battle via points, and just four races remain for drivers to claim those positions before the playoffs commence in Indianapolis. This week's race will be the second on a dirt surface this season, and points leader Rhodes has the chance to sweep victories on the surface after dominating at Bristol in April.

Key Stats at Knoxville Raceway

Number of races: 1

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 36.802 mph

Previous Knoxville Winners

2021 - Austin Hill

Knoxville is a half-mile oval with eight degrees of banking in the turns. The track width varies between 60 and 80 feet, and it is covered in native black soil. Qualifying heats will determine the starting lineup for the race with a random draw determining the starting positions for those 15-lap heats. Points from passing trucks ahead and finishing position will set that starting order for the 150-lap main feature. The main will have noncompetitive pit stops with teams able to change tires, refuel and make adjustments after the field is frozen at the end of each stage. Chandler Smith dominated last year's race, leading 71 of 150 laps before Austin Hill took the point for the final 10 laps to win. The teams will have two practice sessions on Friday where fantasy owners can get an initial look at who has potential before racing gets underway Saturday night.

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Clean Harbors 150

Chandler Smith - $10,100

Todd Gilliland - $9,700

Carson Hocevar - $8,600

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

Chase Purdy - $7,100

Dean Thompson - $6,700

Last season's visit to Knoxville was dominated by Chandler Smith, but he failed to finish the deal and missed out on the victory. This season he has a win from Las Vegas and has finished eighth or better in the last five races. A return to where he came so close last season could be enough to help him to his second win of 2022. Todd Gilliland was the fourth-place finisher at Knoxville last season. He also led 61 laps in that race. This week will be his first series start of the season, but he has been excellent on dirt in a truck, having also finished fourth on Bristol's dirt surface last year. After injuring his ankle in a last-lap crash at St. Louis, Carson Hocevar carries some question marks for fantasy players this week. He has been strong on dirt surfaces through his career, leading 17 laps at Knoxville last season and finishing second at Bristol earlier this season. If he is able to start and finish this week's race, he should be a good option for lineups, but fantasy players will have to stay close to his situation as Saturday approaches to monitor whether he'll require a relief driver like last week at Sonoma. Derek Kraus would be a good substitute selection if there are hints that Hocevar may step out on Saturday, however. Tyler Ankrum enters this week's race on the heels of a top performance last week at Sonoma. This will be his fourth series start on dirt and he is looking to become a playoff contender. The No. 16 truck won at Knoxville last season, and Ankrum is looking to replicate that Saturday. Chase Purdy grabbed a top-15 at Bristol in April and heads to Knoxville on a career-best streak with an average finish of 13.3 in the last five races. He crashed out of last year's visit to the raceway but will be working to keep that top-15 average alive Saturday. Dean Thompson will also be looking forward to getting back on dirt this week. His 16th-place finish at Bristol earlier this year was one of his four top-20 results of the season. This will be his second series start on dirt.

