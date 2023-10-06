NASCAR DFS: Bank of America ROVAL 400

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Course: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Format: 2.28-mile road course

Laps: 109

Race Preview

The final chance for drivers to advance to the field of eight remaining championship contenders is upon us with the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Ryan Blaney joined William Byron in that field with his win a week ago at Talladega, and six more will join them this Sunday. This weekend's race will be the first road course since Byron won at Watkins Glen, and it will be the first race at this track since Christopher Bell won last year's edition. The combination of Talladega and a road course to close out the this round of elimination races is one of the biggest unknowns this schedule presents, and not many teams or drivers will feel comfortable having their fates come down to this week's race. With Blaney and Byron both assured of advancing, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick all start below the cutline with work to do. They won't be the only ones feeling pressure, though. Only 15 points separate Kyle Larson in seventh from Tyler Reddick in ninth.

Key Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Number of races: 5

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 4

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 86.661 mph

Previous ROVAL Winners

2022 - Christopher Bell

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Chase Elliott

2019 - Chase Elliott

2018 - Ryan Blaney

Charlotte's ROVAL has produced some exciting races in its short time as part of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural race after the leaders ahead of him tangled in the final turns, while Chase Elliott went back to back with wins in 2019 and 2020. The circuit itself is a 17-turn road course built inside the more traditional quad oval. What makes this circuit different is its elevation changes and blind corners. The configuation has produced close racing throughout the field in a unique venue that challenges drivers and offers true opportunities for passing. As with all road courses, track position remains paramount, though. Qualifying well and pit strategy will be key to a driver having a chance at victory. Working through the field by making passes on track is a much tougher affair that everyone will work hard to avoid. With the return of stage breaks, pit strategy could have a bigger effect this weekend than we previously saw at other road courses earlier this season.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Chase Elliott - $10,500

Kyle Larson - $10,300

William Byron - $10,200

Tyler Reddick - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,800

Denny Hamlin - $9,600

Christopher Bell - $9,500

Michael McDowell - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

AJ Allmendinger - $9,000

Chris Buescher - $8,800

Daniel Suarez - $8,500

Ross Chastain - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ty Gibbs - $8,000

Austin Cindric - $7,500

Chase Briscoe - $7,400

Justin Haley - $6,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Chase Elliott - $10,500

AJ Allmendinger - $9,000

Daniel Suarez - $8,500

Kevin Harvick - $7,800

Chase Briscoe - $7,400

Justin Haley - $6,700

Two-time ROVAL winner Chase Elliott (DK $10,500, FD $14,000) is approaching the same level of road course competitiveness with the new car as he had with the old. Things are finally starting to click for the once dominant competitor, and barring any mistakes like he suffered at Watkins Glen, Elliott could be on course for his first win of the 2023 season. Backing him up in this lineup is road course ace AJ Allmendinger (DK $9,000, FD $11,500). This driver is known for his success on these specific tracks, and with two top-10s from three ROVAL starts, he makes a great choice this week, too. Allmendinger also led 24 laps here in last year's race. Daniel Suarez (DK $8,500, FD $8,200) has also risen to his highest successes on road courses. He enters this race with back to back top-10 finishes in the last two races and he qualified third for last year's race.

Kevin Harvick's (DK $7,800, FD $7,000) disqualification last week at Talladega shouldn't affect his chances this week. The infraction appears to be a one-off issue that wouldn't impact a road course setup much anyway. With three top-10 finishes from five track starts, this could be a good opportunity to rebound quickly. Another driver on the rebound is Chase Briscoe (DK $7,400, FD $6,500). His midseason slump is behind him, and he has three top-15 finishes in the last five races. Briscoe finished ninth in this race last season. Justin Haley (DK $6,700, FD $5,800) captures the final roster spot after impressing at Chicago. He nearly won that tricky race, and that shows potential for this week's race, too.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Kyle Larson - $10,300

Chris Buescher - $8,800

Ross Chastain - $8,300

Ty Gibbs - $8,000

Austin Cindric - $7,500

Bubba Wallace - $7,000

Another road course ace to consider this week is Kyle Larson (DK $10,300, FD $12,500). He is a former winner at this track with a total of 60 laps led through his four starts. Assuming he doesn't get caught up in any trouble during the race, he should be a factor at the finish. Chris Buescher (DK $8,800, FD $9,000) will also be licking his chops at this week's opportunity. He is looking to advance in the playoffs and stands a very good chance of doing so. He finished 11th and seventh in the two most recent road course races and has two top-10s from his five starts at the ROVAL. Another driver looking to secure advancement in the playoffs this week is Ross Chastain (DK $8,300, FD $8,500). This track hasn't been the kindest to Chastain, but that is largely down to his aggression. He has crashed here in the past, but he could be in store for his first top-10 at the track this week. Fantasy players should remember that he started 10th and led three laps, picking up a stage win, in this race last season. Young drivers Ty Gibbs (DK $8,000, FD $8,000) and Austin Cindric ($7,500, FD $6,800) should also be on fantasy players' radars. Both were among the best road course racers in their Xfinity Series days, and have shown speed and promise in the Cup Series as well. Both have one series race under their belts at this track. Cindric qualified fifth for this race last season while Gibbs started 16th. Fantasy players should expect them both to be among the top-15 or even top-10 finishers this weekend. Lastly, Bubba Wallace (DK $7,000, FD $5,500) is working to continue his best-ever season by advancing even further in the playoffs. He performed an escape act last round, and fantasy players shouldn't be surprised if he did it again this time. He finished in the top 10 here last season, and if things go his way on Sunday, that might be enough to see him through to the next round.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.