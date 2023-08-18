NASCAR DFS: Go Bowling at the Glen

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Go Bowling at The Glen

Location: Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Course: Watkins Glen International

Format: 2.45-mile road course

Laps: 90

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Race Preview

The NASCAR Cup Series gears up for its second road course race on the trot at this weekend's Go Bowling at the Glen. Michael McDowell won a week ago at Indianapolis to seal his spot in the playoffs, which leaves two races for others to do the same. It was a statement victory from McDowell, who is no stranger to road course success, as he and the team spiked the ball on their playoff quest with their dominant win a week ago. The remaining 2023 winless drivers seeking to firm up their playoff positions will have to overcome Hendrick Motorsports this week at Watkins Glen International, though. Hendrick drivers have won the last four races at the track with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson taking two wins each. Both drivers finished in the top 10 at Indianapolis, which suggests they will be primed for this week's battle at the Glen, too. It will be the 40th time the series races at this fast and flowing course, and it is one of the last two chances for drivers to book their spot among the 16 that will contest the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Key Stats at Watkins Glen International

Number of races: 39

Winners from pole: 10

Winners from top-5 starters: 26

Winners from top-10 starters: 30

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 104.132 mph

Previous Watkins Glen Winners

2022 - Kyle Larson

2021 - Kyle Larson

2019 - Chase Elliott

2018 - Chase Elliott

2017 - Martin Truex Jr.

2016 - Denny Hamlin

2015 - Joey Logano

2014 - AJ Allmendinger

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Marcos Ambrose

Watkins Glen is one of the most well-known road courses to the NASCAR Cup Series teams. The track is a fast course with many medium- and high-speed corners with braking areas that enable passing attempts. Even with passing opportunities, track position is one of the important factors. Watkins Glen race winners often start inside the top 10. Only five winners have started outside of the top 10 since 2000. Teams will set their cars up to maximize corner exit speed, which enables their driver to be fastest at the end of the long straights. Entering those braking areas at maximum speed gives drivers the best chance possible to make passes. The track's length, coupled with the absence of caution periods at stage breaks, enable teams to try different strategies, too. However, whenever a car comes on pit road, crew speed on the stop can make or break a day. Gaining positions on pit road with a quick stop will move their drivers forward at restarts, giving them a better chance of avoiding contact and making passes, but mistakes will put their drivers at the back of the field with work to do to get back to the front.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Go Bowling at The Glen (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Chase Elliott - $11,000

Kyle Larson - $10,800

Martin Truex Jr. - $10,500

Tyler Reddick - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Kyle Busch - $9,800

Daniel Suarez - $9,500

AJ Allmendinger - $9,300

Denny Hamlin - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

William Byron - $8,800

Ty Gibbs - $8,600

Austin Cindric - $8,400

Alex Bowman - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Chase Briscoe - $7,300

Erik Jones - $6,500

Cole Custer - $5,400

Andy Lally - $5,000

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Chase Elliott - $11,000

AJ Allmendinger - $9,300

Ty Gibbs - $8,600

Austin Cindric - $8,400

Chase Briscoe - $7,300

Cole Custer - $5,400

Two consecutive top-10 finishes on road courses may be indication that Chase Elliott (DK $11,000, FD $14,000) has rediscovered his form on these circuits. He is a two-time winner a Watkins Glen, and he has extra motivation to win for a third time there this week with the prospect of a spot in the playoffs on the line. Elliott was among the best a week ago at Indianapolis, which suggests high potential this week. AJ Allmendinger (DK $9,300, FD $9,500) didn't fare as well as Elliott at Indianapolis, but Allmendinger is a consistent threat at Watkins Glen. He won there in 2014 and was second in last year's race. He is also fighting for a playoff spot, and a win would seal the deal. Another driver in the playoff battle is rookie Ty Gibbs (DK $8,600, FD $8,200). The Joe Gibbs Racing driver could make the championship fight on points alone, but he could also be a real threat each of the next two races to win his way in. Gibbs is no slouch on road courses. He finished 12th at Indianapolis and this week is a chance for him to make up ground on Bubba Wallace.

Austin Cindric (DK $8,400, FD $7,500) is not as close to the playoff battle, but is a similar threat for victory as Gibbs at these next two courses. He was 15th at Indianapolis a week ago and finished 13th at Watkins Glen last season. Chase Briscoe's (DK $7,300, FD $7,200) upward trajectory continued at Indy with his second top-10 in five races. He can be a top performer on road courses, and last week's finish will give him another dose of confidence. He said after the race that the team found something to help them, which means he could be poised for another top-10 this week. He finished ninth at Watkins Glen in 2021 and led seven laps of last year's race. Road courses have been a good format for Cole Custer (DK $5,400, FD $3,000) in the Xfinity Series this season. He won at Portland and Chicago and led seven laps in the Cup Series at Watkins Glen last season. This will be his fifth series race of 2023 and offers good return with an average finish of 14.5 from two Cup starts at the Glen.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Martin Truex Jr. - $10,500

Tyler Reddick - $10,300

Kyle Busch - $9,800

Kevin Harvick - $7,600

Todd Gilliland - $6,700

Andy Lally - $5,000

Fantasy players haven't been wrong when they've selected Martin Truex Jr. (DK $10,500, FD $13,000) recently. That trend should continue this week, too. He is working to wrap up the regular-season championship and collect playoff points. He is a prior winner at the Glen and was on a streak of four consecutive top-three finishes at the track before finishing 23rd last season. Tyler Reddick (DK $10,300, FD $12,500) has also made himself a hot commodity. He is a contender for victory on road courses and finished fourth last weekend. His average Watkins Glen finish from two series tries is an impressive 8.5. Unlike the first two choices, Kyle Busch (DK $9,800, FD $10,500) has been more hit or miss. He was quick at Indy last week but suffered an engine issue late in the running. He has two Watkins Glen wins but finished 32nd last season. The inconsistency is why he falls to this week's higher-risk lineup. Similarly, Kevin Harvick (DK $7,600, FD $6,500) often makes a comfortable fantasy selection, but last week he stumbled at Indianapolis. That was his only finish outside of the top 10 in the last five races. If it was just an off week, he should return to form Sunday. Harvick won at Watkins Glen in 2006 and finished 12th or better there in his last four tries.

Todd Gilliland (DK $6,700, FD $4,000) may have some upside potential this week, too. He suffered a mechanical issue in this race last season but not before he led five laps. One of his 2023 top-10s came from Circuit of the Americas, and he finished in the top 20 (19th) at Chicago, too. Fantasy players should expect a top-20 from him this week with added potential for a top-15 or even top-10. Road course ringer Andy Lally (DK $5,000, FD $2,000) finishes the higher-risk selections with a wealth of experience. Lally has three series starts at Watkins Glen with a best finish of 18th. He has been getting seat time in the new car this season, and this week will be his fourth outing of the year at a road course. He is a veteran specialist that can see it through to the finish. Lally's upside comes from not falling into the traps others will on Sunday.

