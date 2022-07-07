NASCAR DFS: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

Location: Lexington, Ohio

Course: Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course

Format: 2.26-mile road course

Laps: 67

NASCAR Trucks O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Preview

Ryan Preece become the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner two weeks ago at Nashville Superspeedway. The win left five playoff spots available for nonwinners with just two races remaining in the regular season. This week the series will go road course racing for the final time this season in the inaugural visit to Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course for the trucks. Zane Smith leads the standings with three victories and could clinch the regular-season championship this weekend with some additional help from other drivers. Smith also carries the season's best road course average finish into the weekend and could be a top choice for fantasy rosters. Veteran Matt Crafton currently holds the 10th and final playoff position with a 29-point gap back to Derek Kraus in 11th. Only Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes can clinch playoff berths on points alone this week, while the remaining contenders would need help to do the same. The championship pressure continues to build with just two races left to finalize the 10 drivers that will race for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship.

Key Stats at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course

Number of races: 0

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: N/A

Mid-Ohio Track Preview

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits Mid-Ohio for the first time in series history, and like most road courses, Mid-Ohio is a track-position circuit. The 2.26-mile undulating course features 13 turns and limited passing zones. The circuit's long run into and out of the turn 2 hairpin is where moves can be made. The straightaway heading into the turn is uphill and gives drivers a good chance to out-brake their competitors if they can remain close enough to the truck ahead through the quick turn 1. The hairpin then leads to the long backstretch that ends with another heavy-braking area into turn 4 and the infield section, which is another good passing zone. Strategy will be important as teams can opt to pit slightly off sequence in order to get their drivers out of traffic and allow them to turn faster lap times in an attempt to gain spots as others head to pit road. Drivers and teams need a nimble machine with good grip in order to handle the circuit's many off-camber turns. This is a venue where fantasy players will want to opt for drivers with a proven road-course record.

DraftKings Value Picks for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,900

Zane Smith - $10,700

Ben Rhodes - $10,400

Ty Majeski - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,800

Corey Heim - $9,600

Parker Kligerman - $9,400

Christian Eckes - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,800

Justin Marks - $8,600

Grant Enfinger - $8,400

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt Crafton - $7,800

Derek Kraus - $7,700

Chase Purdy - $6,900

Timmy Hill - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

Zane Smith - $10,700

Christian Eckes - $9,000

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,200

Derek Kraus - $7,700

Connor Mosack - $7,500

Chase Purdy - $6,900

With the best road-course average in the Trucks so far this season it makes sense that points leader Zane Smith would be at the top of fantasy player shopping lists this week. Smith has finished third or better in the last three races and also won on Austin's road course back in March. He was also second at Sonoma, which is another course that should be a good indicator of success at Mid-Ohio. Christian Eckes could clinch his playoff spot this weekend if he tallies 43 points. He crashed out at Sonoma but started eighth and finished sixth at Austin earlier this year. In his NASCAR Cup Series days Matt DiBenedetto could outperform his usual expectations on road courses. He is outside of the playoff positions but has been getting his feet underneath him in recent races. He finished 10th at Sonoma, but he will have to overcome his Nashville frustrations and keep a cool head after being taken out late in that races. Derek Kraus is knocking on the door of a playoff spot, and this week's race could be the chance he needs to close some of that gap. He finished a lap down at Sonoma but was 12th at Circuit of the Americas in the spring. He will have a new crew chief this week, and maybe that's the change he needs. Connor Mosack will make his series debut this week with Bret Holmes Racing. He is a part-time driver in ARCA and Trans AM, and will get some extra Mid-Ohio seat time as he does double duty in the ARCA car, too. In June he finished third at the track in the Trans Am car. Chase Purdy ends this week's selections after finishes of 16th at Austin and 15th at Sonoma. Another top-15 finish this week would be great value for the price.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.