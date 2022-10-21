NASCAR DFS Trucks: Baptist Health 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Baptist Health 200
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Course: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile oval
Laps: 134
NASCAR Trucks Baptist Health 200 Race Preview
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this week in the final race before the season finale and championship decider at Phoenix Raceway. The series did not race at Homestead in 2021, but it has visited the track 25 times in its history. While there have been 22 different winners from those 25 races, the only previous winner entered this weekend is Matt Crafton. There is still everything to play for in the championship fight, too. Of the eight remaining championship competitors, only Ty Majeski has one of the final four spots wrapped up. The other seven drivers will battle to be one of the three drivers to their way into the championship finale. It is a make-or-break scenario to have a chance at the 2023 title, which promises to add an extra layer of intrigue to this weekend's Baptist Health 200.
Key Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Number of races: 25
- Winners from pole: 4
- Winners from top-5 starters: 16
- Winners from top-10 starters: 21
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 135.556 mph
Previous 10 Homestead Winners
2020 - Kyle Busch
2019 - Austin Hill
2018 - Brett Moffitt
2017 - Chase Briscoe
2016 - William Byron
2015 - Matt Crafton
2014 - Bubba Wallace
2013 - Kyle Busch
2012 - Cale Gale
2011 - Johnny Sauter
Homestead-Miami Speedway is the last 1.5-mile oval the NASCAR Trucks will tackle this season. The track has been reconfigured multiple times since it was originally built, but the current configuration has produced some of its most exciting racing. One of the biggest drivers for that excitement comes from the progressive banking in the turns and the old surface. The turns offer plenty of lanes to choose from for drivers to make passes and find the right line for how their machines are handling. The rough surface adds the intrigue of tire management. These factors force teams to choose between track position and fresh tires (grip) throughout the race distance, which gives teams multiple paths to success to pursue. Despite the ability for teams to move forward, starting up front is a pretty good indicator of potential. None of the last six races at the track have been won by someone starting lower than fifth, and 18th is the lowest starting position from which anyone has ever won. The playoff contenders have their work cut out for them this week, as they will not only have to conquer the competition to make it to Phoenix, they'll have to conquer the track, too.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Baptist Health 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,300
Zane Smith - $11,000
Chandler Smith - $10,700
Ty Majeski - $10,200
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Christian Eckes - $9,700
Ben Rhodes - $9,500
Stewart Friesen - $9,200
Grant Enfinger - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Carson Hocevar - $8,800
Matt Crafton - $8,600
Parker Kligerman - $8,400
Derek Kraus - $8,200
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Matt DiBenedetto - $7,900
Colby Howard - $7,200
Kaz Grala - $6,900
Hailie Deegan - $6,700
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Baptist Health 200
Chandler Smith - $10,700
Carson Hocevar - $8,800
Derek Kraus - $8,200
Matt DiBenedetto - $7,900
Tanner Gray - $7,700
Hailie Deegan - $6,700
Points leader Chandler Smith just needs a good race this weekend to be among the final four championship contenders. He enters this race with a 30-point cushion to fifth and is tied for the most wins so far this season at three. With three top-10s from the last five races, he remains one of the top fantasy choices. After being eliminated from the championship hunt, Carson Hocevar is simply looking for wins. He finished second a few weeks ago at Kansas, the most recent 1.5-mile visit, albeit a different configuration. Unlike the prior two selections, Derek Kraus has one prior Homestead start. He finished 15th in 2020 and is aiming to finish first among nonplayoff drivers this season. Another top-15 this week appears likely with four of his last five finishes being 14th or better. Matt DiBenedetto got his first series win two races ago at Talladega. He has been improving as his rookie season aged and has been inside the top 15 more frequently. His best finish at this track in the Cup Series was 14th in 2020. Tanner Gray should also draw some consideration this week. He has two prior Homestead starts with an average result of 14th. A fine debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last week should prepare Hailie Deegan for a good run this week. She finished 13th at Las Vegas last week in that race and was sixth last time out in the Trucks.