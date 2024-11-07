NASCAR DFS Trucks: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship

Location: Avondale, Ariz.

Course: Phoenix Raceway

Format: 1.0-mile oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race Preview

The 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship comes down to this week's 150-mile race at Phoenix Raceway. Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, and Corey Heim will battle it out on the oblong 1.0-mile oval in the desert to hoist the championship trophy. Stage points do not matter to those drivers this week because whoever finishes the best in the race will be crowned the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion. Ben Rhodes got the job done last year with a fifth-place finish, but it may take more than that this time. The four championship contenders have a combined 14 race wins between them this season, nearly two-thirds of the total races run. Corey Heim has the most victories of the bunch with six, but Christian Eckes will be feeling confident having won at Phoenix last season. The big prize is within reach for those four competitors this week and now is the moment that each will have to be at their best in order to grab it.

Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Number of races: 33

Winners from pole: 8

Winners from top-5 starters: 24

Winners from top-10 starters: 31

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 108.014 mph

Previous 10 Phoenix Winners

2023 - Christian Eckes

2022 - Zane Smith

2021 - Chandler Smith

2020 - Sheldon Creed

2019 - Stewart Friesen

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Johnny Sauter

2016 - Daniel Suarez

2015 - Timothy Peters

2014 - Erik Jones

Phoenix Raceway's flat 1.0-mile oval has played host to NASCAR's championship weekend since 2020. This week's Truck race will be the 34th time the series has race on the desert oval, too. Teams are very familiar with this track and know that mechanical grip and track position can be the keys to victory. Those two factors place extra emphasis on getting the most out of each set of tires and qualifying well. No driver at this track in this series has started further back than 16th and still won, and that was the first series race at the track in 1995. No one has started lower than 11th and won since then either. The track's flat layout and wide racing surface offer room for many creative lines, especially on restarts, but being at the front to begin with is the preference. With track position being an important factor, teams may gamble on pit and tire strategy to gain spots depending on how rapidly tires wear through a fuel run. Like Martinsville, it can be an advantage at Phoenix to be on fresher tires later than the race as long as too much time isn't lost prior to that. The cleanest way to a top finish is qualifying at the front and staying there, though.

DraftKings Value Picks for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Christian Eckes - $10,900

Corey Heim - $10,600

Ty Majeski - $10,300

Grant Enfinger - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $9,700

Layne Riggs - $9,500

Ben Rhodes - $9,200

Taylor Gray - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,800

Rajah Caruth - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Stewart Friesen - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Connor Mosack - $7,700

William Sawalich - $7,600

Chase Purdy - $7,200

Daniel Dye - $6,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship

Corey Heim - $10,600

Layne Riggs - $9,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Kaden Honeycutt - $7,500

Chase Purdy - $7,200

Daniel Dye - $6,900

With six victories this season, two more than any other driver, Corey Heim would be a worthy series champion. He enters the championship finale with just one finish outside of the top 10 in the last six. His last victory was at Kansas, and this will be his third Phoenix start. His best finish at the track was seventh in 2022. However, he started last year's race from the pole, won the second stage, and led 47 laps before contact ruined his chances for the win. With championship race experience under his belt, Heim might be tough to beat this time. While Layne Riggs didn't make the playoffs, he does have a chance to finish the season as best of the rest. He claimed two wins this season and enters the final race with a 22-point advantage over Stewart Friesen in 11th. Riggs started on the front row in the 2022 edition of this race and has been very competitive at other flat ovals like Phoenix this season. Riggs finished 13th in that only prior Phoenix start. Veteran Matt Crafton also missed the playoffs, but has been finding regular top-15 finishes as the season has drawn to its close. Despite starting 28th, Crafton finished 11th in this race last season, too. He has 12 top-10 finishes from 23 starts at the track and hasn't finished outside of the top 15 there since 2017.

Kaden Honeycutt and Chase Purdy both finished in the top 10 at this race last year. Honeycutt started that day 27th but finished eighth while Purdy started and finished in the top five. Last year's finish was Honeycutt's second top-10 from as many Phoenix starts. Purdy has more Phoenix experience with an average finish of 12.8 from four prior starts. His third-place finish last year was his best, but both of these drivers deserve a look from fantasy players this week. Daniel Dye also deserves to be in the conversation. Friday's race will be Dye's second series race at Phoenix. He crashed out of last year's race, but with two top-10s from the last five races, Dye has some momentum heading into the weekend. This will be his last before moving to the Xfinity Series full time in 2025, and he will hope to close out his time in the series with another top result.

