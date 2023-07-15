NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Ambetter Health 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Ambetter Health 200
NASCAR heads north this weekend and the Xfinity Series will be on track Saturday afternoon for 200 laps at New Hampshire. As you can see below this is a track position track as eight of the last ten winners have started top two.
Previous New Hampshire Winners w/ Starting Position
2022 - Justin Allgaier (3rd)
2021 - Christopher Bell (14th)
2019 - Christopher Bell (2nd)
2018 - Christopher Bell (2nd)
2017 - Kyle Busch (1st)
2016 - Kyle Busch (1st)
2015 - Denny Hamlin (1st)
2014 - Brad Keselowski (1st)
2013 - Kyle Busch (1st)
2012 - Brad Keselowski (1st)
Typically here we are looking for two dominators and those will likely come from the top ten. Last year was the biggest outlier as far as correlation from starting position to finish position in the last ten races. Of course having a little place differential in your lineups is still important but I am weighing a little more on hitting my dominators and overall finishing position a little more this weekend.
DraftKings Value Picks for the Ambetter Health 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,000
Justin Allgaier - $10,800
Josh Berry - $10,600
Cole Custer - $10,400
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Chandler Smith - $9,900
Austin Hill - $9,600
Austin Dillon - $9,400
Sam Mayer - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Brandon Jones - $8,800
Riley Herbst - $8,600
Daniel Hemric - $8,400
Brett Moffitt - $8,000
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Kaz Grala - $7,800
Ryan Sieg - $7,700
Kyle Weatherman - $6,800
Jeremy Clements - $6,500
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Ambetter Health 200
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,000
Chandler Smith - $9,900
Kaz Grala - $7,800
Ryan Sieg - $7,700
Kyle Weatherman - $6,800
Jeremy Clements - $6,500
The above picks combine two of the quicker cars for dominators in Chandler Smiths from the pole and John Hunter Nemechek. Then we also mix in the two best place differential plays starting at the rear in Kaz Grala, who was solid in practice, and Ryan Sieg. Kyle Weatherman and Jeremy Clements both have cars strong enough to improve their starting position slightly and represent solid finishing position upside for their price tags.