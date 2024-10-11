NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Location: Concord, NC

Course: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Format: Roval

Laps: 67

NASCAR Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 Preview

The race at Talladega last Saturday delivered exactly what NASCAR hopes for with the current playoff format, as chaos took over and the standings were significantly shuffled in the process. Sammy Smith emerged as a contender in the second stage and avoided the major collisions in Stage 3 to earn a victory and punch his ticket to the Round of 8. That was his second win of the season and jumped him last in the playoff standings.

The losers of the chaos were some of the most established names in the series. Justin Allgaier sits seven points down on the cut line while A.J. Allmendinger is only seven points to the good. After being disqualified last weekend, Sam Mayer may need a win at the Roval to keep his playoff hopes alive. We're headed into a compelling weekend.

Key Stats at the Charlotte Roval

Number of Races: 6

Winners from Pole: 2

Winners from Top Five: 3

Winners from Top 10: 4

Previous Winners at the Charlotte Roval

2018 – Chase Briscoe

2019 – AJ Allmendinger

2020 – AJ Allmendinger

2021 – AJ Allmendinger

2022 – AJ Allmendinger

2023 – Sam Mayer

The Roval is a divisive track, but it once again plays a pivotal role in the NASCAR season as both the Cup and Xfinity series get ready to whittle down the field to eight remaining playoff teams. As the name implies, the race is a combination of the road course on the infield of the speedway and completed on the traditional oval track. There was also a realignment to the course for 2024, the biggest of which occurs at and into the leadup of Turn 7, which is now a much sharper turn and is projected to be a "calamity corner." The stated goal was to create more passing zones, but we'll find out Saturday and Sunday as the Xfinity and Cup series races take place.

That change in layout has had some drivers saying this will run as an entirely new track, an interesting wrinkle for those trying to project the outcome. Nevertheless, there are some drivers with strong backgrounds and results on road courses that we can focus on. One other variable to keep in mind is each driver's playoff situation. On road courses in particular, drivers will typically have to choose between prioritizing stage points and going for the win, so those close to the cut line could opt to lock in points rather than going all-out for the victory (Allmendinger, van Gisbergen, Mayer)

DraftKings Values for the Drive for the Cure 250

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Shane van Gisbergen - $10,500

AJ Allmendinger - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Cole Custer - $9,300

Sheldon Creed - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Connor Mosack - $8,800

Austin Hill - $8,300

Brandon Jones - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Riley Herbst - $7,900

Alex Labbe - $7,700

Austin Green - $7,500

DraftKings Tier 5 Values

Josh Williams - $6,500

Sage Karam - $6,400

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the Drive for the Cure 250

AJ Allmendinger - $10,200

Cole Custer - $9,300

Austin Hill- $8,300

Brandon Jones - $8,000

Alex Labbe- $7,700

Sage Karam -$6,400

As we've had the past few weeks there are some key values to lock in and build lineups around. Austin Hill is the first as he pops in the optimizer as the best value. Admittedly, his results at the Roval haven't been spectacular, but he's a solid road course driver. He moved up the field from his qualifying position at COTA, Portland, and The Loop this season, finishing second, 11th, and seventh, respectively. While not spectacular, those finishes well out-pace his cost. There's some risk he only races for stage points (37 points above the cut line), which is the only red flag.

Karam is my locked-in punt selection. He has a background with road courses thanks to his time in IndyCar and Rally Cross, and his history at road courses as a NASCAR driver is solid. Don't bet on seeing him at the top of the field, but that's not needed at his cost. Alex Labbe isn't as exciting due to his cost, but the case for him is relatively similar. He's appeared in the Xfinity series only a few times this season but all three of his races have come at road courses. He's also had a good history at the Roval, tallying three top 10s in six appearances while finishing no worse than 15th. Another point in favor of both of these drivers is that they don't need to be concerned about stage points due to non-playoff status and focus on going for the win.

Looking from the cut line, Custer is in a similar spot to Hill. He's 37 points up on the cut line so there is some risk that he opts to race for points rather than race for the win to potentially lock in his spot for the Round of 8 at the end of Stage 2, however, his results at the Roval have been excellent. He owns a 120.0 driver rating and has finished no worse than eighth in his three Xfinity races at the course. Custer has led only five laps in that span, so a win may not be realistic, but a top-10 finish is close to a lock and a top-five should also be in play.

The top of the price pool should come as no surprise, and it comes down to Allmendinger and van Gisbergen. Both are on the outside looking in to advance, but both have results that speak for themselves at this track (at least for Allmendinger) and all road courses.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.