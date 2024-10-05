NASCAR Xfinity DFS: United Rentals 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

United Rentals 250

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Course: Talladega Superspeedway

Format: Tri-Oval

Laps: 94 laps

NASCAR Xfinity United Rentals 250

Talladega returns to the Xfinity playoff schedule for the first time in two years to host the second postseason race. Aric Almirola took the checkered flag last weekend, but given that he's a non-playoff driver, no one has punched their ticket to the second round yet. Much like we've seen in the Cup series, some of the bigger-name drivers such as AJ Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier are currently below the cut line. This will be a big weekend for Allgaier in particular, as he doesn't have a good history at this track (four top-five finishes in 17 races). Overall, this track is unpredictable and will offer the likes of Parker Kligerman and Sammy Smith a chance to vault from the bottom of the playoff standings and into the second round.

Key Stats at Talladega

Number of Races: 36

Winners from Pole: 3

Winners from Top Five: 12

Winners from Top Ten: 19

Previous 10 Talladega Winners

2024 – Jesse Love

2023 – Jeb Burton

2022- AJ Allmendinger

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- Brandon Brown

2021- Jeb Burton

2020 – Justin Haley

2020- Justin Haley

2019- Tyler Reddick

2018- Spencer Gallagher

As was alluded to in the intro and as is true for most superspeedway races, Talladega is often unpredictable due to its "Big One" wrecks. The track history confirms that as there few multi-time winners and starting on pole and even the top five means relatively little.

This gives a unique twist to the playoff round, contrasting with what we saw in Kansas and what we'll see at the Roval next weekend. As for Talladega, it's very similar to Daytona with the exceptions being that it's the longest oval track of the season and the start/finish line is off-center of the track by about one-quarter of a mile.

DraftKings Value Picks for the United Rentals 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $10,300

Jesse Love - $9,800

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed- $9,300

Riley Herbst- $8,700

Parker Kligerman - $8,500

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Ryan Sieg - $7,800

Carson Kvapil-$7,700

Anthony Alfredo- $ 7,300

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Jeb Burton - $6,900

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the United Rentals 250

Jesse Love - $9,800

Sheldon Creed- $9,300

Parker Kligerman- $8,500

Ryan Sieg - $7,800

Carson Kvapil - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $6,900

At each extreme end of the pricing we have some pretty clear options, while the mid-tiers are more wide open. Burton is a standout punt option. Taking a look at the RotoWire optimizer, he offers the third best value and 13th-best projection overall. Looking at his history at superspeedways makes it pretty clear why. He's maintained a 95.3 driver rating at Talladega in since 2021 (six races) and has also gotten decent results at Daytona.

Shifting to the top price points, Hill and Love stand out. Hill is the preference but requires a more difficult build, which caused the shift to love in our sample lineup. Hill has a lengthier track record and has qualified on pole in three straight trips while qualifying second on another occasion in 2022. That hasn't translated to strong finishes, but it's clear he comes with consistent speed and eventually, it should pay off. Love has only one start at Talladega and won. That's not predictive, but he's consistently been fast, as implied by his place in the playoff standings.

From there, the options open up. Creed stands out among the Tier 2 drivers with a 99.3 driver rating across four races since 2021. His story is similar to Hill's in that he's stood out in qualifying with less success in his finish. We'll see if luck is on his side Saturday, but he should be fast. Creed is a strong option, but he does come at a price. Paying down for Herbst in the same tier would make paying up for Hill feasible with some extra cash left over. Herbst and Kligerman have near identical driver ratings (94.2 vs. 94.1), with Kligerman having been in better form down the stretch this season.

Dropping down into Tier 3, we have the option of taking the relatively safe options in Sieg and Alfredo. Those are known options, but Kvapil is an option I want to get into lineups. He's running what is likely to be his final Xfinity race of the season before he becomes a full-time driver in 2025. He's been mostly excellent in his limited sample this season and offers unparalleled upside at his price.

