RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Preview for Sunday, March 13

Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Preview for Sunday, March 13

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
March 12, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia are back to discuss Sunday's five-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Is James Ward-Prowse a must in cash games, home against Watford? Will Mason Mount start again on a short week and can you trust anyone from Everton versus Wolverhampton? The answers await.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan has a background in accounting, finance and poker. He's been playing DFS full-time since 2018. A multiple-time King of the Pitch finalist, Ryan's been ranked inside the Top 5 on the RG Soccer Leaderboard for three years running. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to London in 2019 for the futbol.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Targets
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Gameweek 29
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Gameweek 29
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 29
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 29
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Picks