DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Cristiano Ronaldo , MUN v. ATL ($7,500): After Ajax, the first player I want exposure to is Cristiano Ronaldo . His +140 goalscoring odds are the best of all non-Ajax players. Always a man for the big

Dusan Tadic , AJA v. BEN ($9,700): Tuesday's slate features two matches that are tied after the first legs, meaning all four teams have everything to play for. However, there is a big disparity in the implied goal totals with Ajax-Benfica hovering around 3.6 and Manchester United-Atletico Madrid around 2.45. Ajax have a team total above 2.3, nearly a goal higher than the next closest team. Getting as much exposure to Ajax as possible should be a priority for cash games and I'll be doing that in tournaments, as well. Tadic has scored in two of his last three games and he always plays 90 minutes and takes a few set pieces. Sebastien Haller ($10,200) will look to continue his record of scoring in every Champions League match this season. He has 11 goals in seven matches and will be a popular GPP option as a result. Antony ($9,200) has about as high of a floor and equally as much upside as Tadic. I think it makes most sense to roster at least two of the Ajax forwards in cash games and tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Dusan Tadic, AJA v. BEN ($9,700): Tuesday's slate features two matches that are tied after the first legs, meaning all four teams have everything to play for. However, there is a big disparity in the implied goal totals with Ajax-Benfica hovering around 3.6 and Manchester United-Atletico Madrid around 2.45. Ajax have a team total above 2.3, nearly a goal higher than the next closest team. Getting as much exposure to Ajax as possible should be a priority for cash games and I'll be doing that in tournaments, as well. Tadic has scored in two of his last three games and he always plays 90 minutes and takes a few set pieces. Sebastien Haller ($10,200) will look to continue his record of scoring in every Champions League match this season. He has 11 goals in seven matches and will be a popular GPP option as a result. Antony ($9,200) has about as high of a floor and equally as much upside as Tadic. I think it makes most sense to roster at least two of the Ajax forwards in cash games and tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo, MUN v. ATL ($7,500): After Ajax, the first player I want exposure to is Cristiano Ronaldo. His +140 goalscoring odds are the best of all non-Ajax players. Always a man for the big occasion, he's coming off an inspirational performance over the weekend when he scored a hat-trick to help Manchester United edge Tottenham 3-2. I'm not expecting him to be quite as popular as usual with most people targeting the Ajax-Benfica match. Antoine Griezmann ($7,300) and Joao Felix ($7,000) will be even less popular and make for viable tournament options for that reason if nothing else on a small two-game slate. Looking cheaper, all the Benfica forwards are affordable and look like good options to run back Ajax stacks with in tournaments. Rafa Silva ($5,700) is always hard to deal with and has the highest floor of the bunch, while Darwin Nunez ($5,300) has the better goalscoring odds.

MIDFIELDERS

Antony, AJA v. BEN ($9,200): Even though he's also forward eligible, I highlighted Antony at midfield because I think it makes sense to target Ajax over Bruno Fernandes ($8,500). The Manchester United-Atletico Madrid match is likely to be cagey with fewer attacks and chances created than the other match. Fernandes missed Saturday's match due to COVID, but he's resumed training and is expected to start. He will share set pieces with Alex Telles but probably take fewer corners, though it's worth keeping an eye on Luke Shaw possibly returning at left-back. Fernandes still has open-play upside and always is a relatively popular choice on these small Champions League slates, but I'd rather roster any of the Ajax forwards.

Steven Berghuis, AJA v. BEN ($7,900): Berghuis continues to share set pieces and he's considerably cheaper than the other Ajax attackers. He's shown plenty of upside this season with three goals and two assists in seven Champions League games and 14 goal contributions in 25 appearances in the Dutch league. Moving to the cheap range, Ryan Gravenberch ($3,800) is coming off an incredible performance over the weekend. Having already assisted the first two goals, he broke a 2-2 draw in the 90th minute with a 30-yard rocket to give Ajax a 3-2 win over Cambuur in the Eredivisie. Only 19 and already valued north of $30 million, he's rumored to be on his way to an even bigger club. Even cheaper, Hector Herrera ($3,100) took most of the corners in the first leg and could take some again depending on the Atletico lineup.

DEFENDERS

Alex Telles, MUN v. ATL ($5,800): Telles has been taking most of the set pieces for United recently and that gives him a higher floor than any other defender on the slate. He'll be one of the first players in my lineups considering there aren't many appealing options at the position.

Alejandro Grimaldo, BEN at AJA ($4,800): Grimaldo took corners in the first leg against Ajax which helped him score nearly 16 floor points. Rostering him and Telles in cash games seems optimal to me. For tournaments, the Ajax full-backs can be considered. Devyne Rensch ($3,900) could start if Noussair Mazraoui ($6,000) isn't fit and the former is cheap enough to take a chance on. If Mazraoui starts, he'd have the most goal/assist upside at the position and would make a lot of sense in GPPs.

GOALKEEPERS

David de Gea, MUN v. ATL ($5,200): Manchester United have better odds to keep a clean sheet than Ajax which makes de Gea look like a bit of a bargain compared to the more expensive Andre Onana ($5,700). Saving salary and rostering Jan Oblak ($4,400) would make sense too as it wouldn't be surprising to see Atletico knock out United.