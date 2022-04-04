DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Sadio Mane, LIV at BEN ($7,700): Mane was rested over the weekend in the Premier League but is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday. Not only is he the cheapest of the Liverpool and Man City forwards but his goalscoring odds of +115 are second best on the slate.

FORWARDS

Riyad Mahrez, MCI v. ATL ($10,300): Tuesday's two-game slate features Manchester City and Liverpool as similar sized favorites with similar implied goal totals. Mahrez has put up big numbers in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals in seven starts while topping 16 fantasy points in each. He's a priority almost every time Manchester City are on a slate as he continues to share set pieces and take penalty kicks. Mohamed Salah ($9,700) has the best goalscoring odds at -120 for Liverpool's trip to Benfica. He's been in fine form all season and has scored eight times in eight games. He will be a popular option in tournaments and rightfully so. Looking cheaper, Phil Foden ($8,500) has been sharing the left-footed set pieces with Mahrez in recent weeks and has plenty of goal/assist upside playing in City's front three. Luis Diaz ($8,000) has been impressive since signing for Liverpool and offers similar upside to Salah for considerably cheaper.

Sadio Mane, LIV at BEN ($7,700): Mane was rested over the weekend in the Premier League but is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday. Not only is he the cheapest of the Liverpool and Man City forwards but his goalscoring odds of +115 are second best on the slate. Moving away from the favorites, I prefer taking a chance on Benfica rather than Atletico Madrid. Benfica have better odds to score at home than Atletico do away and their forwards are cheaper, as well. Rafa Silva ($5,200) probably has the highest floor while Darwin Nunez ($5,600) and Goncalo Ramos ($4,600) are more likely to come up with a goal. I'll definitely have exposure to Ramos in tournaments based on his cheap price.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI v. ATL ($10,000): De Bruyne is the first player in my lineup on most slates and that will be no different Tuesday. He's almost always a great option no matter the situation, but there's really no one else to spend up for and that should lead to him being the most popular player. De Bruyne and Mahrez have the highest floors and the former has shown plenty of upside this season, especially recently. He scored again over the weekend and has been taking more shots in general playing in an advanced role.

Yannick Carrasco, ATL at MCI ($4,600): Carrasco is expected to return to the starting XI after recovering from nose surgery. He takes the majority of set pieces when he's on the pitch, but it's a bit concerning that he's started only one match since February and Atletico probably won't get many corners away to Man City. Nevertheless, he's a decent option for cash games based on the lack of cheap value at the position and on the slate as a whole. I'll probably look elsewhere for tournaments, however. Pairing Rodri ($4,300) with City attackers always makes sense on these small slates. Fabinho ($3,200) is cheap and would allow for maximum salary to be used at other spots.

DEFENDERS

Andrew Robertson, LIV at BEN ($6,700): While the Liverpool full-backs are always great options based on their set-piece floor and attacking prowess from open play, they've historically been slightly more defensive for away matches in Europe. They're still clearly the best options on the slate and I've highlighted Robertson over Trent Alexander-Arnold ($8,200) based on the $1,500 savings. There isn't much value elsewhere which makes it difficult to afford Alexander-Arnold and still spend up for De Bruyne and a forward. He's also missed the last three weeks due to a hamstring injury and while that isn't overly concerning, it's still something to consider. Elsewhere in the top range, Joao Cancelo ($6,500) is likely to go somewhat overlooked, but he's shown big upside this season and makes for a good leverage option in GPPs.

Alejandro Grimaldo, BEN v. LIV ($5,300): Grimaldo has been taking the majority of set pieces for Benfica and was good in the previous two games when they were underdogs against Ajax, crossing at least six times in each and assisting nine shots total. Benfica need a result at home if they have any chance to advance, so I'd expect them to attack and for Grimaldo to have some dead-ball opportunities. Otherwise, not much stands out. Sime Vrsaljko ($3,400) is likely to start at right-back for Atletico but the matchup away to Man City is off-putting. I'd rather just roster a center-back from one of the favorites and pair him with the keeper.

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson, MCI v. ATL ($5,900): Ederson has the best clean sheet odds on the slate at nearly 50 percent. I definitely prefer him at home versus Alisson ($5,700) on the road, though the Liverpool keeper has more save upside. Goalkeeper is usually more of a priority for me on these smaller slates, but it's difficult to spend up and still afford the likes of De Bruyne, Mahrez, Salah, etc. You might be better off saving the $2,000 and rostering Odisseas Vlachodimos ($3,900). He's playing at home and facing a Liverpool team who usually take a lot of shots.