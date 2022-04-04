Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Preview for Tuesday, April 5

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and AJ Scholz join up to discuss the first DraftKings slate of the Champions League quarter-finals. Manchester City are home but have the tougher opponent compared to Liverpool, who are in Benfica. It's yet another Manchester City v. Liverpool battle, this time for DFS purposes. Do Benfica or Atletico Madrid have a chance to steal a point?

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

