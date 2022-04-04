RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Preview for Tuesday, April 5

Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Preview for Tuesday, April 5

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
Adam Zdroik 
April 4, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and AJ Scholz join up to discuss the first DraftKings slate of the Champions League quarter-finals. Manchester City are home but have the tougher opponent compared to Liverpool, who are in Benfica. It's yet another Manchester City v. Liverpool battle, this time for DFS purposes. Do Benfica or Atletico Madrid have a chance to steal a point?

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Gameweek 31
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Gameweek 31
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 2
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 2
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 31
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 31