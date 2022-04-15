RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 16

Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
April 15, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia reconvene to discuss another hopefully fun Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. All three away sides won last week, but this Saturday features Manchester United at home against Norwich City, a spot most people will look. However, James Ward-Prowse and Christian Eriksen also figure to draw plenty of consideration.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
