DFS Soccer: Manchester United v. Chelsea DraftKings Showdown Preview

Adam Zdroik breaks down the DraftKings Showdown between Manchester United and Chelsea, featuring injuries and lineup rotation. He looks at the cash captains and then gives a possible tournament lineup involving Edouard Mendy as captain.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

