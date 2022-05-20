DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Sunday is the final day of the Premier League season and it's a massive 10-game slate. With all 20 teams in action, the options at each position are almost endless. There will be plenty of good GPP options who I don't mention in this article. Lots of players on this slate have the potential to score two or three goals and the less popular they are, the more impact it would have in the large-field tournaments. I'm going to highlight some of the top overall players in terms raw points potential and point-per-dollar value. I'll also mention some GPP options at each position. Four teams stand out and they happen to be the top four teams in the league. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all have favorable matchups and all four have implied goal totals between 2.40 and 2.50 as of early Friday. The majority of players I target will come from these teams but there are plenty of others who are in good spots, as well, as there are plenty of leverage options for tournaments if you have the risk tolerance to fade some of the top teams.

Son Heung-Min, TOT at NOR ($11,100): Tottenham travel to Norwich needing only a draw to secure Champions League football next season. Norwich have allowed at least three goals in four of their last five matches (they allowed two in the other). If there was no salary cap, Son would be the first forward in my lineup. He's been outstanding this season with 21 goals and seven assists, and continues to take the majority of set pieces, in addition to scoring four goals in his last four. Son and Riyad Mahrez ($10,700) are the most expensive players on the slate. Manchester City have everything to play for as they cling to a one-point lead over Liverpool. Mahrez put up 18 floor points last time out and could've added a goal had he not missed another important penalty kick. $10,700 is a steep price to pay when there are so many viable options to choose from. He makes for a fine tournament option, but I wouldn't roster him ahead of Son or De Bruyne in cash games.

Looking at some of the GPP options up top, Harry Kane ($9,800) has the best goalscoring odds with Mohamed Salah ($10,100) right behind. Salah is supposedly healthy after sitting out midweek and Liverpool also have the Champions League final next weekend to consider. I'd be worried that he won't last 90 minutes while Kane certainly will. Either of them could score a hat trick, but I trust Kane more in this spot. Liverpool are at home against Wolves with the title still in reach. Luis Diaz ($9,300) and Diogo Jota ($8,800) each have multiple-goal upside and I don't expect either to be overly popular. Sadio Mane ($8,300) would be my preferred option as he's the cheapest of the bunch. Mane and Romelu Lukaku ($8,200) stand out because of price. Chelsea play at home against woeful Watford, which is arguably the most favorable matchup on the slate. It wouldn't be surprising to see any of their forwards net a hat trick. Christian Pulisic ($8,900) and Kai Havertz ($8,600) could offer decent leverage as they won't be too popular.

Looking elsewhere, if you can stomach rostering an Arsenal player, their implied total has climbed to 2.13 for the game at home against Everton, who just avoided relegation Thursday and now have nothing to play for. Brentford would seem to be in a pretty good spot against Leeds, who've conceded a ton of goals this season. We've seen Ivan Toney ($7,800) break slates before and he's cheaper than he's been in some time. Not many are going to roster Bryan Mbeumo ($6,600) or Yoane Wissa ($6,200) and both have plenty of upside at decent prices.

Raphinha, LEE at BRE ($7,000): Leeds need at least a point to have any chance of avoiding relegation and they have a 1.45 implied total away to Brentford. Raphinha seems a bit underpriced in this spot. He had 18 floor points last weekend and hit the crossbar with another free kick. He takes penalties, shares set pieces and will most likely play 90 minutes. Other options in this range include Dwight McNeil ($6,900) and Maxwel Cornet ($6,400), but I'm never excited about rostering Burnley players. They're fighting to avoid relegation and host an in-form Newcastle side. Better tournament options in this range include Eddie Nketiah ($7,300), Gabriel Martinelli ($7,200) and Eberechi Eze ($7,300). Nketiah and Martinelli have considerable upside for their salaries while Eze has been impressive since returning from injury. He will share set pieces and won't be overly popular with Crystal Palace hosting Manchester United, even though that might actually be a decent spot to target. I'd probably prefer Phil Foden ($7,400) to all of them based on his cheap-ish salary and that he plays forward for Man City. You could also look to Cristiano Ronaldo ($8,000) on the other side of the Crystal Palace matchup. That's a pretty favorable salary for a player of his ability and we've seen a couple hat tricks from him recently. He's exceeded most expectations since arriving back at United and has really been their lone bright spot in an underachieving season.

Looking at some of the cheaper options, Ashley Barnes ($4,200) and Callum Wilson ($4,100) stand out. Both of them take penalty kicks and they're exceptionally cheap for a matchup against each other that has the potential to be back and forth. Joe Gelhardt ($4,500) would be a less popular option. He led the line admirably last weekend, taking three shots and assisting the equalizer in the 90th minute to keep Leeds' hope alive. Rodrigo ($4,400) could also be considered as all of the Leeds attackers seem slightly underpriced.

MIDFIELDERS

James Maddison, LEI vs. SOU ($10,400): Maddison has been in fantastic form, scoring in three consecutive games and topping 14.5 DK points in each of his last eight starts. Leicester City have a favorable matchup at home against Southampton where they have the sixth-highest implied total on the slate at around 1.9. Mason Mount ($10,200) should be considered for GPPs. He doesn't have the floor that Maddison does but Chelsea have a prime matchup against Watford and Mount has shown a big ceiling in these spots throughout the season.

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. AVL ($9,500): No midfielder should be priced above De Bruyne on this slate which makes him a relative bargain. He's been the best player in the league this season and his production from a DFS perspective is unmatched. Manchester City need a win to secure the title and a home match against Aston Villa shouldn't provide many problems. De Bruyne has the best combination of floor and ceiling and would be among the first players in my cash and tournament lineups.

Christian Eriksen ($9,200) has been immense for Brentford and he's been great for DFS, as well. He's put up 15-plus floor points in five consecutive matches and the matchup against Leeds looks like a pretty good spot. You can probably count on a 15-point floor, but I won't be rostering him in GPPs over the other top midfielders as he normally lack the goal upside and the same goes for James Ward-Prowse ($8,500). I assume he won't be popular, which is somewhat intriguing considering we've seen him break a few slates this season. Still, I'd rather take a chance on someone like Harvey Barnes ($8,400), who has two goals and three assists in his last two starts and seems the more likely of the two to score 20-plus points. Dejan Kulusevski ($7,300) is another who won't be very popular and with Spurs in a great spot, he's their cheapest attacker by far. He's among the league leaders in assists since his arrival in February and would make sense to pair with Kane and/or Son. It's difficult to trust Manchester United away to Crystal Palace but Bruno Fernandes ($7,600) could go somewhat overlooked and he's relatively cheap considering his upside.

Mid-range options include Jack Grealish ($6,700), who I assume would be relatively popular for that salary coming off a goal and 25 fantasy points last time out. Martin Odegaard ($6,400) and Emile Smith Rowe ($6,300) would make for contrarian options and both have decent goal/assist upside with Arsenal in a nice spot at home against Everton.

If you're looking for a punt, Jorginho ($4,000) makes plenty of sense. He's shown a decent floor recently and offers upside based on his penalty-kick responsibility. Kalvin Phillips ($3,400) is another viable option and he could even be rostered in cash games after taking three set pieces last time out. He's taken at least one in three straight and could be a bargain for near-minimum salary.

DEFENDERS

Reece James, CHE vs. WAT ($7,000): Sunday's slate is loaded with good options at defender and they're all favorably priced. James has assists in back-to-back games and he's averaging more than three shots the last four times he's played on the right wing. Marcos Alonso ($6,200) continues to split corners and has at least seven crosses in four of his last five games He also two goals in that span after scoring Thursday. With Chelsea in such a good spot, you'd expect one of the wing-backs to score around 20 fantasy points. The hope is that Cesar Azpilicueta ($4,400) and James don't switch positions mid-match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV vs. WOL ($6,400): Trent is just too cheap. He shouldn't be priced below Andrew Robertson ($6,800) and he probably shouldn't be below $8,000, as he's averaged 18 DK points per game for the season. Liverpool should dominate Wolves in terms of possession and chances created. Alexander-Arnold would be the first defender in my cash lineup, while Robertson makes for an appealing tournament option as he's likely to be the least popular of this group.

Looking elsewhere, Joao Cancelo ($5,800) is also considerably cheaper than we've in some time. He's put up 20-plus points plenty of times this season and he's definitely someone I'd want exposure to in GPPs at that price tag. The Spurs full-backs have upside and make sense paired with the forwards. Cedric Soares ($4,800) would be a gamble, but he's popped up with big games here and there as he's been taking most of the right-sided set pieces. I'd be pretty nervous to punt defender on this slate but Vladimir Coufal ($3,400) is cheaper than we've ever seen if you're trying to save some salary.

GOALKEEPERS

Martin Dubravka, NEW at BUR ($4,600): Generally speaking, the bigger the slate, the more it makes sense to pay down at keeper. That can change depending on the cheap value and how good it is, but on this slate there is plenty to spend for. At least one of the cheaper goalies will match what some of the expensive ones do. Newcastle just dominated Arsenal and are clearly a much better team than Burnley, yet they're underdogs with Burnley fighting for survival. Dubravka has win and save upside in this matchup and it also has the lowest implied total on the slate. Nick Pope ($4,900) is viable, too, if you'd rather take Burnley at home. Jack Butland ($4,300) is cheap, playing at home and against a struggling Manchester United team that features Ronaldo and Fernandes who like to shoot from distance. The Brighton-West Ham matchup has the second-lowest total and it wouldn't be surprising to see Robert Sanchez ($4,800) or Lukasz Fabianski ($4,700) keep a clean sheet. Play whoever you want but with so many options, I'd avoid negative correlation in tournaments.

