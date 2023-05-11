Fantasy Soccer
AJ on DraftKings: Bets for Premier League Gameweek 36 (Video)

AJ on DraftKings: Bets for Premier League Gameweek 36 (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
May 11, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his top bets for Premier League Gameweek 36. AJ is a fan of Aston Villa on the moneyline. He also likes an Any Score wager for Harry Kane. Watch for all his advice:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
