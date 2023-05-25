Fantasy Soccer
AJ on DraftKings: Bets for Premier League Gameweek 38 (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
May 25, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss betting leans for Premier League Gameweek 38.  AJ likes Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins to get the win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch below for all of AJ's advice for the final week of the season.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
