AJ on DraftKings: Bets for Premier League Gameweek 38 (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss betting leans for Premier League Gameweek 38. AJ likes Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins to get the win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch below for all of AJ's advice for the final week of the season.

