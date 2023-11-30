Bundesliga Best Bets: Free Picks for Matchday 13

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The Bundesliga returns after midweek European competitions to feature a weekend full of games with one match Friday, five Saturday and three Sunday. Bayern Munich are massive -850 favorites against Union Berlin, while RB Leipzig and Stuttgart are also sizable favorites. The most exciting match is a top-of-the-table clash between leaders Bayern Leverkusen and fourth-place Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

RB Leipzig -1.5 Goals against Heidenheim -142

Leipzig enter the week in fifth place and have lost two of their last three league matches. If the Red Bulls wants to mount any semblance of a title challenge they need to win against newly-promoted Heidenheim, especially. The -470 moneyline is out of the question and while it could be parlayed with over 2.5 goals, the straight bet of Leipzig to win by more than a goal has better odds. Forward Lois Openda is in great form with four goals in his last three matches including a brace midweek against Manchester City.

SGP: Stuttgart to beat Werder Bremen and over 2.5 goals -118

Stuttgart have been one of the surprise packages in the league this season as they find themselves flirting with the Champions League places. They've won back-to-back matches after a slight dip in form and should have Serhou Guirassy and his 15 league goals back in the starting XI for the first time in over a month. I like them to beat Werder Bremen and think there will be goals aplenty in this match as the two sides have combined for 49 goals in 24 matches played.

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Borussia Dortmund -160

The odds are honestly a little further apart than I would've hoped, but I think Leverkusen will win this matchup at home against Dortmund. I'm slightly biased as a Leverkusen fan, but this is the best start the club has had in my 17 years of watching them as they fly high atop the table (Editor's Note: Leverkusen are tied for the best start ever for any Bundesliga team). Dortmund haven't looked convincing this season despite their position in the table, as they were blitzed 4-0 in Der Klassiker at the start of November. Barring any key injuries in the build up, I think Leverkusen continue their dream start and beat Dortmund to remain atop the table.

