Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 21

There are two rounds left in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League and there's still plenty of things to decide. Tuesday's schedule involves a few teams sitting pretty in the standings like Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Barcelona at Benfica

Over 3.5 total goals between Benfica and Barcelona +110

Benfica endured a rough start to the 2024/25 season, but enter this game in probably their best form of the season thanks to four consecutive wins in all competitions. The same can't be said about Barcelona, however, as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Getafe over the weekend. That said, they were riding high prior to that match, including the 5-2 Super Cup win against Real Madrid.

Five of Barcelona's last five matches have ended with either both teams scoring or over 2.5 total goals, and the same can be said about Benfica's last five matches. Given that both teams are in dire need of the three points to boost their qualifying chances, this could be in line for a open contest at Estadio da Luz.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at Atletico Madrid

Both teams to score 'Yes' -134

Atletico Madrid can take pride on what has been a successful 2024/25 season, though there's no question their 1-0 loss to Leganes over the weekend hurt their morale a bit. That defeat snapped a 15-game winning run across all competitions for Diego Simeone's men, and they won't have an easy matchup to bounce back, hosting Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso's team are on an impressive run of their own and have won 12 contests in a row while losing just once in their last 15 (W12, D2, L1).

These are probably two of the hottest teams in Europe, and it's hard to see either team dominating the other. Given the insane amount of attacking talent at each team's disposal, with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann available and ready to play, this is a game that should see both teams hit the back of the net. That has happened in three of Leverkusen's last five matches.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Aston Villa at Monaco

Aston Villa to win +170

Aston Villa have been one of the biggest surprises of the current UEFA Champions League season and have won four of their six matches (W4, D1, L1) while eyeing a spot in the knockout stages. With two wins in their UCL three road matches, the Midlands club will aim to continue their impressive stretch when traveling to Monaco to take on the Ligue 1 giants, who are also pursuing a berth in the knockout rounds.

Aston Villa have the experience of beating the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bologna, which should come in handy for this trip to Monaco. Player by player, Villa look like the better team, and they should have enough to secure the three points. They're undefeated in their last five in all competitions (W3, D2) while Monaco are winless in their last four (90 mins: D2, L2).

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Lille at Liverpool

Liverpool -2 against Lille +178

Liverpool are the only team boasting a perfect record through the first six matches of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, and they should have enough weapons to keep that streak alive Tuesday when hosting Lille at Anfield Road. Their dominance has been so notorious in the European stage that they have kept five straight clean sheets while averaging over two goals scored per match. That stretch includes a 4-0 win over Leverkusen, a 2-0 win over Real Madrid and a 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Lille have been impressive in their own right and are undefeated in their last five UCL matches, as well (W4, D1), but it's hard to see them weathering the storm of the Reds. Liverpool should have enough firepower to win this match by multiple goals and secure their place as one of the best teams in the league phase.

