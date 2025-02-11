Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 12

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

The next set of UEFA Champions League playoff matches prior to the Round of 16 take place Wednesday. After Manchester City and Real Madrid highlighted Tuesday's slate, it's Bayern Munich and AC Milan in action Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Celtic

Over 3.5 total goals between Celtic and Bayern Munich +100

Celtic's recent matches have not lacked goals and entertainment. They've scored 11 goals with no response in their recent wins over Raith and Dundee FC, and their last four games across all competitions have ended with more than three goals.

Facing Bayern Munich means they'll be the underdogs, though, so their approach will be the opposite, and they're likely to operate with a more defensive tactic. Bayern are also accustomed to goal-filled contests, with their last seven seeing three or more total goals and two of the previous three witnessing at least four. Go with the over in this matchup, as it should be a goalfest at Celtic Park.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Atalanta at Club Brugge

Charles De Ketelaere to score anytime +150

Mateo Retegui will lead Atalanta's attacking line and should be the team's primary reference upfront, but perhaps surprisingly, the Italy international isn't the team's top scorer in Europe this season. That honor belongs to De Ketelaere, who has four goals and nine total contributions (four goals, five assists) in Champions League this season.

With the playmaker returning to his native country, expect him to be extra motivated to find the back of the net in Brugge. He's gone scoreless in his last five appearances across all competitions, so it feels like a good time to end that drought and find the back of the net against his former club, no less.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for AC Milan at Feyenoord

AC Milan to beat Feyenoord +115

Feyenoord delivered a fair share of impressive displays in the league phase, defeating Bayern Munich and escaping with a draw against Manchester City, but it's uncertain how they'll handle the rest of the season following the departure of Santiago Gimenez, who joined AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been on a roll in the New Year and have lost just two of their last 10 matches across all competitions (W6, D2, L2). Even though both losses came on the road, Milan have positive results against Inter Milan (W1, D1), Roma (W1) and Girona (W1) over that 10-game stretch. They seem to be the better team on paper and should have enough in them to secure the three points in this one.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Benfica at AS Monaco

Over 10.5 total corners +125

If there's one thing that characterized Benfica and Monaco during the league phase, it was that both teams were attacking-minded teams who often scored goals. Benfica averaged 3.5 total goals in their matches while Monaco featured 3.3 per contest. The attacking nature of both squads and the free-flowing goals that often happened in their matches should also lead to tons of corners.

The previous meeting between these clubs in November finished with a 3-2 Benfica win, and that game produced 11 total corners. Expect a similar kind of output to happen again Wednesday.

