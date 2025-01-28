Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, January 29

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Everything is up for grabs Wednesday, and with all of the 18 games starting at 3 PM ET, the action will be played simultaneously across Europe.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Arsenal at Girona

Under 2.5 total goals between Girona and Arsenal +110

Arsenal enter the final round of the league phase in third place and with a three-point edge over the ninth-placed team, Aston Villa, so they are pretty safe with a spot in the last 16. The Spanish club has already been eliminated from the competition, but they'll aim to close out their inaugural Champions League campaign with a win. With neither side having much to play for but pride this could be Girona's best chance for a win, especially if Arsenal rotate. Only two of Girona's seven UCL matches have ended with more than 2.5 total goals, an outcome that has happened only three times in Arsenal's matches, pointing towards a low-scoring affair.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Atalanta at FC Barcelona

Raphinha to score anytime +140

FC Barcelona are one of two teams, along with Liverpool, that have already secured their place in the round of 16, but that doesn't mean they won't take this game seriously. Atalanta are a tough draw, as they've won three of their last four UCL matches, and they're coming off a 5-0 home win over Sturm Graz. However, it must be noted that La Dea allowed goals in two of their previous three UCL games, including a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid, and they might not have enough in them to contain one of the most feared attacking lines in Europe. Out of the trio of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, the Brazilian is the most in-form in front of goal. He has netted eight goals in the Champions League and has six goals over his last five appearances. Don't be surprised if he ends up scoring once again after bagging a brace in the epic comeback win over Benfica last Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Benfica at Juventus

Both teams to score "Yes" -125

Juventus are undefeated in their last four UCL matches and still have a shot at reaching the Round of 16 since they have 12 points, one behind the eighth-placed team, Bayer Leverkusen. However, Benfica are in a similar position and have 10 points, so they'll aim to finish as high as they can to secure the best position available ahead of the playoffs. This is a game where both teams will go out looking for the three points, so the potential for a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest is clearly there. Three of Benfica's last five UCL matches have ended with more than 2.5 total goals and both teams scoring, and given what's at stake for both clubs here, it wouldn't be surprising if both teams score again here.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSG at Stuttgart

Over 2.5 total goals +110

PSG kept their qualifying chances alive with an epic comeback win over Manchester City in the previous round, so they control their own destiny here. The same can be said about Stuttgart, who are on a two-game winning run in the Champions League and control their own destiny as they sit in the final qualification spot heading into Matchday 8. A defeat wouldn't eliminate either side, but it would make things tenuous at best. Thus, expect a full-strength contest between two sides that have been improving in recent weeks. With Stuttgart scoring eight goals across their last two UCL matches and PSG showing their prowess after putting four past Manchester City last time out.

