Champions League Semifinals: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Arsenal vs. PSG

Only four teams remain in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, and the first leg of the first semifinal will happen Tuesday when Arsenal host PSG at Emirates Stadium in London. While it's expected to be an even tie, there are still ways to bet the first leg.

UEFA Champions League Betting Tips for Arsenal vs PSG

Arsenal to win +115

Analyzing things strictly from a form perspective, there's no question Arsenal arrive into this matchup in a much better position compared to PSG. The Gunners are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions (W6, D6) following their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on April 23. They're undefeated in their previous six contests at the Emirates (W3, D3), though they've drawn their last two.

Meanwhile, PSG are coming off their first Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign in a 3-1 loss to Nice, and they've dropped two of their last four across all competitions (W1, D1, L2).

These two sides met earlier this season in the league phase, and the Gunners secured a 2-0 victory in this same venue. Arsenal have won five and drawn once in six UCL home matches this season.

Bukayo Saka's Goal or Assist Potential Against PSG

Saka to record a goal or an assist -120

Saka found the back of the net in the previous meeting between these clubs, bagging the second goal in Arsenal's 2-0 win. The star winger also scored in the Gunners' most recent UCL matchup, opening the scoring in the 2-1 win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

Even though he failed to crack the scoresheet in the club's most recent two Premier League outings, Saka should be Arsenal's biggest threat in the final third. Despite just two goals in seven appearances since returning from injury, Saka has scored five goals in seven UCL appearances this season.

He should be a good bet to either score or assist in as Arsenal's focal point of attack in a game where they're slight favorites at home.

Predicting Goals Galore in Arsenal vs PSG Semifinal

Over 2.5 total goals -110

Six of Arsenal's last nine matches across all competitions have ended with over 2.5 total goals, and that trend has been even more noticeable in the Champions League. Each of their last eight UCL contests have surpassed the two-goal mark, a span in which there have been some goalfests, such as the 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven and the 3-0 victory against Real Madrid, both at the Emirates.

Four of PSG's last five matches in all competitions have ended with three or more goals, including the two legs of the matchup against Aston Villa in the quarterfinals. This game could be tight since neither side is likely to give an inch to the other, but there's too much attacking talent on both ends to believe this one shouldn't have a lot of goals.

Champions League Betting Picks for Arsenal vs. PSG; Tuesday, April 29

Arsenal to win +115

Bukayo Saka to record goal or assist -120

Over 2.5 total goals -110

