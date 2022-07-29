RotoWire Partners
DFS Question & Answer with DraftKings King of the Pitch Champion Ryan Belongia

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
July 29, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Adam Zdroik sits down with Ryan Belongia, the 2022 King of the Pitch champion at DraftKings. Belongia runs down the emotions of heading into the final Sunday before ultimately winning. He then answers listener questions with an eye toward the upcoming DFS campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
