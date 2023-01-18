DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik analyzes Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Can Palace take a point at home? Will the Red Devils continue to pressure opponents? Adam looks at ideal cash builds and ends with a tournament idea or two.

3:00 pm: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

