DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
January 18, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik analyzes Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Can Palace take a point at home? Will the Red Devils continue to pressure opponents? Adam looks at ideal cash builds and ends with a tournament idea or two.

3:00 pm: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
