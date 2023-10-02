DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Chelsea

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

In order to deal with the unpredictability of Chelsea's XI, Adam will be going live just before lineup drop (1:50 p.m. ET).

Adam Zdroik examines Monday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings between Fulham and Chelsea. Can the Blues figure things out under Mauricio Pochettino or will Craven Cottage be too much? Adam goes through the options for cash builds and looks at some tournament ideas.

3:00 pm: Fulham vs. Chelsea

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

