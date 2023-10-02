Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Chelsea

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
October 2, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

In order to deal with the unpredictability of Chelsea's XI, Adam will be going live just before lineup drop (1:50 p.m. ET).

Adam Zdroik examines Monday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings between Fulham and Chelsea. Can the Blues figure things out under Mauricio Pochettino or will Craven Cottage be too much? Adam goes through the options for cash builds and looks at some tournament ideas.

3:00 pm: Fulham vs. Chelsea

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
