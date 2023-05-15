DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leicester City vs. Liverpool

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down the DraftKings Showdown of the Week for Monday's match between Leicester City and Liverpool. Leicester need points to avoid relegation, while Liverpool are still fighting for the top four. Is James Maddison worth it? Should you target overpriced Leicester or will Liverpool continue their winning streak? Adam looks at cash and tournament builds for the matchup.

3:00 pm: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

