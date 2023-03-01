DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes a look at Wednesday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings between Liverpool and Wolverhampton. Oddly, it's the fourth meeting between the two sides since January 7, but does that matter? Adam looks at cash builds, which will be dominated by Trent Alexander-Arnold, as usual. But can you fade him in tournaments?

3:00 pm: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

