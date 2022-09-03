DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United v. Arsenal

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Sunday's showdown with Manchester United hosting Arsenal projects as a true toss-up. United have a small advantage in odds to win at home and both teams have an implied goal total hovering around 1.5. There should be goals and the game projects as a 2-1 or 1-2 win for either team.

United have had shaky form to enter the season. After losing their first two games, they tightened up on defense en route to beating Liverpool, followed by two 1-0 away wins, albeit against underwhelming Southampton and Leicester squads. United's performances have been the opposite of Arsenal, who have been cruising in the league with five-straight wins. The competition they have faced has not been the best, though, and they have allowed goals to Leicester City, Fulham, and Aston Villa.

11:30 am: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

CASH GAME STRATEGY

Manchester United players have not been prolific scorers for fantasy to start the season, but Bruno Fernandes ($9,800) and Christian Eriksen ($8,400) are in consideration for cash games for this one. If I had to choose between one of Eriksen or Bruno, I would try to find the salary for Fernandes. Eriksen has all the set pieces, but his role as a defensive midfielder lacks upside and Bruno can make up for those set pieces in a more forward role. On the Arsenal side, Gabriel Martinelli ($10,800) has been incredible to start the season. He has a partial set-piece role, has been averaging over five crosses and two chances created per 90 minutes and his +270 anytime goalscorer odds are solid. Bukayo Saka's ($7,800) salary continues to drop, but he remains a good play and I expect he and Martinelli will be extremely popular in cash games and as captains. Finally, at least for me, Gabriel Jesus ($10,400) normally wouldn't be considered in cash games. But if Cristiano Ronaldo ($11,000) doesn't start (as we project), he has the best anytime goalscorer odds and he actually has a solid floor from shots and shots on target. I'm not prioritizing Jesus in cash, but he is not a tournament-only option and is a viable in one of your utility spots. Overall, Arsenal have been better for fantasy scoring this season, so all things considered, I am more likely to captain an Arsenal player in cash this slate.

There's plenty of compelling salary savings on this slate, as well. If Martin Odegaard ($7,600) doesn't pass a fitness test, Emile Smith Rowe ($5400) is an extremely cheap route into the Arsenal attack. With Oleksandr Zinchenko confirmed out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Kieran Tierney ($4600) is the most appealing full-back on the slate. If you need a minimum salary punt, I think Albert Sambi Lokonga ($3000) is fine. Sometimes goalkeepers are in consideration for cash games, but this match has an implied goal total of around three, so I'd rather spend my salary elsewhere.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

Since this game is essentially 50-50, you can go in any direction in GPPs. Typical cash game constructions will be easy to pivot with 2v2s into lineups well suited for games ending with goals for both sides. For example, if you play Eriksen in cash, you'll be able to swap him out for Marcus Rashford ($8,200), Jadon Sancho ($7,200), or Anthony Elanga ($6,800) and, in the case of Sancho or Elanga, use the extra salary to make an upgrade elsewhere. I expect the 2-1 and 1-2 lineup construction to be popular and I think you can captain any of these players in tournaments. However, that's not my preferred route. In a game environment where there's goals for both sides, I think it probably takes a brace to need to have one of Rashford, Sancho, or Elanga to be necessary at the captain spot to win first place, and neither has anytime goalscorer odds better than +250. If it sinks me, so be it, but I'm happy to captain players like Jesus, Fernandes or Martinelli who have a better floor/ceiling combo in GPPs for lineups made with this type of game environment in mind.

I think David de Gea ($6,000) and Aaron Ramsdale ($5,600) won't be utilized as much by the field this week with neither team likely to keep a clean sheet and a high goal total. This provides a good opportunity for lineups optimized for a 1-0 result. The ownership percentage for Manchester United attackers will probably be fairly spread out if Ronaldo doesn't start, so there isn't much to say here outside of hoping whoever you plug in combine to get the goal, assist and clean sheet. In a 1-0 United lineup you probably won't be rostering both Saka and Martinelli, so Diogo Dalot ($6,200) and Tyrell Malacia ($5,400) are great options. Dalot has shown a better floor, scoring six or more fantasy points per game this season, so I expect him to be more popular despite Malacia taking corners at times.

It's worth noting that the way Arsenal players are priced, even if 0-1 Arsenal lineups are less popular than usual due to the projected game environment, those lineups will have a lot of overlap if you captain Martinelli or Jesus based on how the players are priced. This dynamic actually happens in larger tournaments and it's frustrating when the win and clean sheet hits, but you are competing against several similar lineups. I still think it's a solid route but consider the size of the GPPs you play in if you are considering this strategy. I might be overthinking it, but I prefer to look in other directions for this reason. For example, I'm more likely to consider 0-1 Arsenal lineups that captain Kieran Tierney. Tierney gets forward enough to score fantasy points to be a viable tournament winning captain and I get a lot of salary savings I can use elsewhere.

As a card-carrying member of the goalkeeper-captain union, I would be remiss if I didn't talk about one of my favorite tournament constructions in this slate. With an implied goal total of three, this strategy will certainly be contrarian and you can jam in the best floor plays of the slate. In slates like this, it doesn't have to be scoreless for a goalkeeper captain to pay off. A late substitute goal or own goal can open up the powerful win/clean sheet combo and make goalkeeper live for the highest scorer on the slate.

