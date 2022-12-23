Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Boxing Day: Play Whoever You Want

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Boxing Day: Play Whoever You Want

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
December 23, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Jack Burkart look into Monday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings for Boxing Day. With no overwhelming favorite and some interesting prices, there isn't one dominant side to target. They look at cash ideas and whether Kieran Trippier is worth it, while also discussing some tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Boxing Day EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Boxing Day EPL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Boxing Day EPL Picks
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Boxing Day
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Boxing Day
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 17
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 17
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Pickups For Gameweek 17
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Pickups For Gameweek 17
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17