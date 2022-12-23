DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Boxing Day: Play Whoever You Want

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Jack Burkart look into Monday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings for Boxing Day. With no overwhelming favorite and some interesting prices, there isn't one dominant side to target. They look at cash ideas and whether Kieran Trippier is worth it, while also discussing some tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Boxing Day EPL Cheat Sheet

