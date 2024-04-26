Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 27: Full Bruno

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 26, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik dives into Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Bruno Fernandes is coming off a monster performance and will likely be in the majority of lineups against Burnley. Where does that leave you? He looks at the matchups, as well as some cash and GPP strategy.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
