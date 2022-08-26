DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Aug. 27: Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City In Action

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's five-game slate at DraftKings that features five home favorites. Liverpool and Manchester City are the biggest favorites, but that means Chelsea could be the tournament move. Is it worth deciding between Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah? They look at the cash plays and give some GPP strategy.

Make sure to check out Ryan's DraftKings write up for the slate, as well.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

