DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Saturday's five-game slate is the first of its kind this season. There are three of the best teams in the league, all playing at home, with implied goal totals above two. Liverpool seem to have the most favorable matchup at home against Bournemouth and their 2.62 implied goal total supports that. Manchester City, who have been in considerably better form than Liverpool, have a similar total of 2.49 for their home matchup against Crystal Palace. Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah ($10,200) and Erling Haaland ($9,700) have the top goalscoring odds with Haaland being more likely to score at -210 than Salah at -160. I wouldn't consider either for cash games, but for GPPs, I prefer Salah based on his higher floor (he scores more points with one goal than Haaland does) and his higher likelihood of scoring a hat trick (my opinion, based on the matchup and Haaland being more of a sub risk).

Phil Foden, MCI vs. CRY ($8,500): The decision of where to start at forward for cash games is debatable. Foden has been splitting corners with De Bruyne and always offers upside playing in Manchester City's front three. It's slightly worrying that he came off at half two weeks ago, but he already had a goal and assist at that point which may have had something to do with it. Riyad Mahrez ($9,000) was somewhat of a surprise starter that day, though Pep Guardiola continues to rotate that position. It's worth noting that Foden took more set pieces than Mahrez when both were on the pitch, but that's another thing that varied throughout last season. It's also safe to assume that Mahrez won't be taking penalty kicks anymore when Haaland is on the pitch. That plus the $500 savings would have me preferring Foden. Some would argue that Pascal Gross ($8,800) is the safer option in this range and that might be true. Gross has enjoyed a nice start to his season. He's taken a majority of set pieces in all three matches and played the full 90 minutes each time. Brighton are home favorites against Leeds and have a respectable 1.7 implied total. It's understandable if you'd rather start with him instead, but I'd rather have Man City exposure for the same salary.

Taking a look at some GPP options, Roberto Firmino ($7,000) has the third-highest goalscoring odds at +110. He's closely followed by Luis Diaz ($8,100) at +120. Liverpool have yet to win this season and you fear for Bournemouth in this spot. They just conceded three to Arsenal last weekend and four to Man City the week before. With Liverpool in such a good spot, you could even make a credible argument for Diaz in cash games. Elsewhere, Kai Havertz ($7,400) and the Chelsea forwards are likely to go overlooked. They were played off the pitch by Leeds last weekend, but Saturday's matchup against a shaky Leicester defense should offer up plenty of scoring chances.

Daniel James, LEE at BHA ($4,200): Rostering James in cash games makes sense because it allows for affording De Bruyne and Alexander-Arnold. James is cheap and the matchup against Brighton isn't prohibitive. There is almost no one else to even consider if you eliminate the options from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Even for tournaments it's tough to make a case for the cheap forwards. Do you want to roster Kieffer Moore ($3,900) away to Liverpool? How about Jordan Ayew ($4,300) or Odsonne Edouard ($3,800) away to Man City? I certainly don't. If you're looking for some less popular tournament options, consider the Brentford-Everton match. It has the lowest total but both teams have forwards in the $6,000 range who are capable of 20-plus fantasy points. Rodrigo ($6,700) is probably the best option in that range, as he has four goals in three games and his salary actually went down by $600. I guess I should also mention Jamie Vardy ($5,900), but only because he's under $6,000 and Chelsea just conceded three and VAR could always award a questionable penalty.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. CRY ($10,000): It was foolish of me to question whether or not De Bruyne should be a priority two weeks ago against Bournemouth after he didn't take corner kicks in the opener. He now leads Man City in set pieces and he continues to play in an advanced role supporting Haaland. He's the best player in the Premier League and he's constantly proving it with goals and assists that only he could produce. Man City are big favorites at home against Crystal Palace and could be out for a little revenge after Palace held them scoreless twice last season.

Mason Mount ($8,900) has taken most of the corner kicks for Chelsea recently and he's topped 13 floor points in consecutive matches as a result. However, I'd be worried about his role on set pieces if Ben Chilwell is back in the side. And you never really know what's going to happen when Reece James plays on the wing. James took 17 set pieces to Mount's zero in the opener. Chelsea have a favorable matchup at home against Leicester but spending up for Mount in cash games seems like an unnecessary risk. On the opposite side of that matchup, I'd only consider James Maddison ($8,300) in tournaments. He's been as good as ever, taking all the sets and scoring goals in back-to-back games but that's a lot of salary on a slate likely to have big opportunity cost.

Demarai Gray, EVE at BRE ($6,900): I hope everyone rostered Gray last week when he scored 32 DK points thanks to 12 crosses, six shots and a goal. Everton are away to Brentford on Saturday, which is different than Nottingham Forest at home but still a decent spot. Gray has a decent price, too. Jack Harrison ($7,300) is similarly priced with Leeds away to Brighton. Is it worth spending $7,000 on one of them and having to downgrade at defender? I'm not sure. Probably not.

Fabinho, LIV vs. BOU ($3,400): Similar to James at forward, Fabinho makes it easier to afford De Bruyne, Alexander Arnold and whoever else. Liverpool have a great matchup and it's not often that you can roster a midfielder from an 86-percent favorite with a 2.6 implied total for $3,400. He's come up with goal contributions in these spots in the past, as has Jordan Henderson ($3,800). Harvey Elliott ($5,000) has more upside and looks good for GPPs. You might be considering Mathias Jensen ($5,400), Brenden Aaronson ($5,300) or Solomon March ($4,600) for cash games, but I'd prefer Elliot, even in that format. His floor and upside are higher than usual in such a plus matchup.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV vs. BOU ($8,000): Liverpool have one of the best possible matchups at home against Bournemouth, which sets up well for both Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson ($6,000). There should be plenty of set pieces and chances created from open play. You might consider saving the $2,000 but realize that Robertson has been subbed early in two of three matches and finished with fewer than five fantasy points in matches against Crystal Palace and Fulham. Not to mention that Alexander-Arnold is just better at scoring fantasy points.

Ben Chilwell, CHE vs. LEI ($6,300): Expected lineups have Chilwell returning to the left wing for a matchup against his old club. He split set pieces last season and I'd expect him to do so Saturday. Marc Cucurella ($5,800) has taken some in recent games but I'd expect the wing-back to take ahead of the left-sided center-back. Reece James ($7,800) should definitely be considered for GPPs, especially if he's back on the wing. James has more goalscoring upside than any defender on the slate when he plays advanced and it wouldn't surprise anyone if he takes right-sided corners.

If you're not punting at forward and/or midfield, you will need to at defender if you plan on rostering Liverpool/Man City players. Pascal Struijk ($3,200) has done fine at left-back as he's scored six-plus floor points in all three matches.

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson, LIV vs. BOU ($5,900): Liverpool have the best win and clean sheet odds but it's difficult to spend up at keeper on this slate. Manchester City have similar odds, but I'd rather roster the goalie who's up against Kieffer Moore than the one against Wilfried Zaha. Again though, I don't envision having the salary to spend up.

Jordan Pickford, EVE at BRE ($4,400): Pickford has better clean sheet odds than Illan Meslier ($4,300) but it wouldn't shock anyone to see either Everton or Leeds win on Saturday. There are three keepers priced under $4,000. Mark Travers ($3,700) and Vicente Guaita ($3,600) have the most save upside and either would be fine in cash games.

