DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 18: Yay, Man City

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.
Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's six-game slate at DraftKings, featuring Manchester City as big favorites in a spot to smash against Nottingham Forest. What's the best way to attack this slate in cash games? Can you fade Man City completely? What's the move for tournaments if Erling Haaland starts? Fade him and hope he doesn't net a hat trick? They take on the slate from a number of angles.
MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
- 10:00 am: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham
- 10:00 am: Chelsea vs. Southampton
- 10:00 am: Everton vs. Leeds United
- 10:00 am: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
