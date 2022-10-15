DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Oct. 15: Can Arsenal Keep Scoring?

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Sunday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's a fun slate that shouldn't be dominated by one team even though Arsenal have the highest-implied goal total for their trip to Leeds United. Chelsea are also away at Aston Villa, while Manchester United are at home in a winnable spot against Newcastle. They try to find the winning lineup which may or may not involve a play from the bench.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.