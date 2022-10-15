Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Oct. 15: Can Arsenal Keep Scoring?

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Oct. 15: Can Arsenal Keep Scoring?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
October 15, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Sunday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's a fun slate that shouldn't be dominated by one team even though Arsenal have the highest-implied goal total for their trip to Leeds United. Chelsea are also away at Aston Villa, while Manchester United are at home in a winnable spot against Newcastle. They try to find the winning lineup which may or may not involve a play from the bench.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Tottenham vs. Everton
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Tottenham vs. Everton
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown of the Week Preview for Brentford vs. Brighton
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown of the Week Preview for Brentford vs. Brighton
Premier League Picks: Best Bets and EPL Predictions for Gameweek 11
Premier League Picks: Best Bets and EPL Predictions for Gameweek 11
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 11
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 11
Premier League Preview: Best Bets and Predictions for Brighton at Brentford
Premier League Preview: Best Bets and Predictions for Brighton at Brentford
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11