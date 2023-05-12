DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, May 13: Who Do You Trust?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's an intriguing slate that features Manchester United and Chelsea as the two biggest favorites, meaning anything is in play to win tournaments. They discuss cash options and have the usual James Ward-Prowse discussion while getting into tournament talk. Crystal Palace and Eberechi Eze also deserve some attention in a home spot against Bournemouth.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.