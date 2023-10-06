DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Oct. 7: Bruno Time

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper discuss Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester United are coming off some bad losses, but they're the biggest favorite Saturday and will get plenty of attention home against Brentford. How should you approach this Chelsea team? What about the other two matches featuring unreliable sides? They look at Bruno Fernandes and cash games before getting to GPP ideas.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

