DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Oct. 7

FORWARDS

Dwight McNeil, EVE vs. BOU ($8,700): McNeil has started the past three matches for Everton, playing at least 84 minutes in each of them. He was a non-factor against Arsenal, but in his two most recent starts at Brentford and home to Luton Town, he registered at least seven crosses and three shots while only taking one free kick. He is splitting set pieces with James Garner, but he isn't dependent on them to pay off his price tag. If he ended up taking most of Everton's set pieces, he'd be a smash at this price. He'll be one of the more popular players in cash games Saturday.

Raheem Sterling, CHE at BRN ($9,000): Despite Chelsea's struggles to open the season, I've been impressed by Sterling's floor. Per 90 minutes, he's averaging over two shots, just under 1.5 shots assisted, and 3.3 crosses. His anytime goalscoring odds of +160 are close to the best on the slate. Against Burnley, I think an 8-to-10 point floor based on open play points is a sensible median expectation, and he has the upside to score 20 points or more. I think Bryan Mbeumo ($9,200) is also in play in cash games for $200 more. Mbeumo is on penalties and splits set pieces with Mathias Jensen. Manchester United just lost to Galatasaray at home in Champions League and are not a prohibitive matchup to target. Perhaps Mbeumo has a slightly higher floor than Sterling due to set pieces, but I think it's close, and Chelsea's implied goal total is more than half a goal higher than Brentford's.

That said, I am suggesting Sterling in cash games, so if you want to spend down or play someone like Antony ($7,100), I completely understand. Your second forward is not a clear-cut decision.

Raul Jimenez, FUL vs. SHU ($4,700): I don't think you need to play Jimenez in a forward spot or your utility in cash games, though Jordan Cooper makes a case for this on the podcast. Jimenez will certainly be popular in GPPs, assuming he starts again. He's underpriced for his goalscoring odds (which are the same as Sterling's) and Fulham are the biggest favorite of the slate at home against a hapless Sheffield United. I'm concerned about Jimenez's minutes, as he's been subbed at the 53, 79 and 62 minute marks in his past three starts. I likely won't make a strong stand for or against Jimenez in GPPs, but I don't think he is chalk you should be fearful of fading.

I think Nicolas Jackson ($7,500) is a good GPP option at his price. I think he's been unlucky to not score more goals this season, though the presence of Armando Broja on the bench is now a worry. It's concerning to see that he has five yellow cards in his first six starts and that has certainly pushed his average fantasy points per game down. I don't think that trend will continue, but poor discipline from a goal-dependent player is definitely on my radar.

I also like Cameron Archer ($4,000) and Oliver McBurnie ($3,700) as pivots off of Jimenez in tournaments. McBurnie is more likely to play 90 minutes, but I think Archer is the more exciting young player. Fulham have the best clean sheet odds, but I don't think they are talented enough to dominate the game, so Archer or McBurnie should have chances to score.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MUN vs. BRE ($9,700): Bruno continues to regularly play 90 minutes and take the majority of Manchester United's set pieces. He's one of the top projected players and even if you are frustrated with United's form, it isn't difficult to find the salary for him. In fact, if you roster Bruno, you are probably better off in games where Brentford score against United. He racked up 18.1 floor points in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and 16.9 floor points in a back-and-forth match against Galatasaray.

Andreas Pereira, FUL vs. SHU ($6,900): Enzo Fernandez ($7,200) is also a good option in this price range, but that is dependent on if Mykhailo Mudryk ($6,600) is fit enough to start. If Mudryk starts, Enzo is more likely to be in a messy split of set pieces, but he should take a majority otherwise. I'm not sure Pereira is a priority in this range, but it's difficult to ignore that he takes most of Fulham's set pieces against a fantasy friendly Sheffield United. There's also a chance that he's on penalties. On the other hand, Pereira has been subbed around the 75th minute in his last three starts. He has played a bit deeper in Fulham's formation, as evidenced by his dip in shot numbers compared to last season.

Finally, James Garner ($6,500) splits set pieces for Everton and is coming off two strong fantasy performances, including a healthy 13.1-point floor against Luton Town last weekend. He's a strong cash play, as well, though I don't want to be influenced too much by his recent form. He has often logged ho-hum seven-point fantasy performances in similar spots in the past, especially when Everton's corners are being taken from the opposite side where he takes them.

Mason Mount, MUN vs. BRE ($4,600): I think Mount is still a good play at this price and from a roster construction point of view, using him instead of Pereira or Fernandez in a midfield spot allows you to allocate more salary to the defender and goalkeeper position. I also prefer lineups that use him instead of Jimenez. Mount might chip in with a set piece or two, but otherwise he'll hit his value on defensive peripheral stats along with shots and shots assisted. I think he was unfortunate to not score a goal Tuesday against Galatasaray and he's been getting into positive positions on the pitch.

In cash games, I'd rather not roster any midfielder below this price range, though Lewis Cook ($3,700) seems fine if Marcus Tavernier is not starting. Cook is a boring defensive midfielder, but Everton just lost to Luton Town, so I think the opportunities for set pieces will be there for Bournemouth.

That said, maybe I should have written Tavernier ($6,100) up as a cash game option! He's Bournemouth's best player and it appears like he is taking back his role as the Cherries primary set-piece taker. Unfortunately, it's difficult to trust him for more than 65 minutes, but I don't mind targeting him in tournaments. Everton are not a bad matchup and he's probably slightly underpriced if he went a full 90 minutes. In a similar spirit, I don't mind targeting Gustavo Hamer ($6,400) in tournaments. If Oliver Norwood doesn't start, he'll be on most of Sheffield's set pieces. He's playing for a road underdog, but I think being an underdog on the road at, say, Liverpool, is an entirely different matter than being a road underdog at Fulham.

DEFENDERS

Antonee Robinson and Timothy Castagne, FUL vs. SHU ($5,400/$5,100): The defender position on this slate has been decimated by injuries, so we're left with a lot of solid but perhaps not very exciting players to choose from. Robinson and Castagne are close to being efficiently priced, but Sheffield have conceded massive performances to opposing full-backs and both have had solid floors in recent matchups. I don't think either player is a priority, but they also seem like the most likely options at defender to score 10 or more fantasy points. This makes them good GPP targets and I'd like to play one of them in cash games.

Mads Roerslev and Aaron Hickey, MUN vs. BRE ($3,300/$3,500): Brentford typically switch to a back three with wing-backs in tougher away matchups. I know Brentford are underdogs, but Hickey and Roerslev are just a bit too cheap and I've already mentioned that United are not exactly a prohibitive matchup. Roerslev can be a bit frustrating for fantasy and he often gets subbed early, so I prefer to find the $200 for Hickey. Honestly, I'd be happy with five points from either in cash games. Luke Thomas ($3,500) is coming off of a six cross performance away to West Ham, so I think he is a good play if he starts at left wing-back again for Sheffield United.

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken, MUN vs. BRE ($4,100): Brentford tend to be defensively capable in these types of matchups, so I think there is a good chance they force United into some shots from distance and save opportunities for Flekken rather than conceding several clear cut opportunities. James Trafford ($4,000) is fine as the cheapest home underdog goalkeeper and Chelsea are also in rough goalscoring form.

If I spend up at goalkeeper, I'd like to find the salary for Bernd Leno ($5,700) since Fulham's clean sheet odds are significantly better than the other favorites. As usual, this is the most volatile and luck-dependent position in DraftKings soccer. I wish you good luck picking the correct goalkeeper that you need to cash in your double ups and finish first place in your GPPs. Please don't pass out torches and pitchforks and form a mob outside my house if Flekken ends up with -1.76 fantasy points.

