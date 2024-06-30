Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, July 1: Smash Portugal?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Published on June 30, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Mo Hendy and Ryan Belongia take on Monday's two-game Euros slate at DraftKings. Can you trust Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo? How should you read the France-Belgium match up? Is now the time for Kylian Mbappe? They take on the main questions for cash games and figure out the best GPP routes. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Monday Euros Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
