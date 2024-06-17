DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, June 18: Fade Everyone

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Tuesday's two-game Euros slate at DraftKings. Portugal are the biggest favorite, but that hasn't meant much in recent slates. Is there a clear move or is this slate wide open despite there only being two matches? Can you trust Roberto Martinez's Portugal team? The duo dive in.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Euros Cheat Sheet

