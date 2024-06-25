DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Wednesday, June 26: Portugal Rotation?

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia break down Wednesday's four-game Euros slate at DraftKings. Every team has three points in Group E, which means a win would go a long way with Belgium the biggest favorite of the bunch. Meanwhile, Portugal are expected to rotate, leading to massive questions for the late match. They go through cash games and GPP strategies.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Euros Cheat Sheet

