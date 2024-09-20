DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 21: Seeing Red

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper breakdown Saturday's six-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but they aren't producing as much in DFS as prior seasons. Does it make more sense to back Tottenham who lead the league in corners? They discuss the options for cash games and GPPs.

