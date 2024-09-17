DraftKings DFS Preview for Tuesday, Sept. 17: New Champions

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview the first day of the new Champions League season, talking about Tuesday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. The new schedule means four-game slates across three days, which makes things somewhat less exciting in the DFS world. Tuesday features Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in smash spots at home.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.