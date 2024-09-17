Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Preview for Tuesday, Sept. 17: New Champions

DraftKings DFS Preview for Tuesday, Sept. 17: New Champions

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on September 17, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview the first day of the new Champions League season, talking about Tuesday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. The new schedule means four-game slates across three days, which makes things somewhat less exciting in the DFS world. Tuesday features Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in smash spots at home.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 5
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 5
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 17
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 17
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 14: Big Favorites
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Sept. 14: Big Favorites
Premier League Gameweek 4: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips
Premier League Gameweek 4: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 4
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 4