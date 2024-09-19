Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Preview for Thursday, Sept. 19: Back Barca?

DraftKings DFS Preview for Thursday, Sept. 19: Back Barca?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on September 19, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Thursday's four-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. It's an interesting slate with both Arsenal and Barcelona favored away from home. Does that mean stock up for Atletico Madrid and Brest at home? They dive in.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Champions League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 18
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 18
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5