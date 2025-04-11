Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, April 12: Seagulls Are Flying

DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, April 12: Seagulls Are Flying

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 11, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's three-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Brighton are the talking point going against lowly Leicester City, though Aston VIlla's trip to Southampton can't be overlooked. They discuss the slate from a cash and GPP perspective. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Arsenal vs. Brentford
Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Arsenal vs. Brentford
Premier League Gameweek 32 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets
Premier League Gameweek 32 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
FPL Gameweek 32 Differentials: Conor Bradley Ready to Start
FPL Gameweek 32 Differentials: Conor Bradley Ready to Start
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9