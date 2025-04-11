DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, April 12: Seagulls Are Flying

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's three-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Brighton are the talking point going against lowly Leicester City, though Aston VIlla's trip to Southampton can't be overlooked. They discuss the slate from a cash and GPP perspective.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.