Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, March 15: Time for the Toffees

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 14, 2025
This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's four-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. It's an intriguing slate despite Manchester City being in the mix with a home match against Brighton. Southampton are possibly in play while the other games may struggle to feature goals. They run through cash ideas and GPP routes.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
