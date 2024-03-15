DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, March 16

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

I'm a man of the people. I will write up a two-game slate at DraftKings while watching college basketball. Some call it versatility or multi-tasking, I just call it grinding for the people.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL Slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Morgan Gibbs-White (NFO at LUT, $8,600): Is this finally the slate for Gibbs-White? He's not a must-play, but there aren't a ton of reasons not to play him in cash games. Sure, in tournaments you can play the three attacking players other than Gibbs-White, but I'll play him in cash games and hope he gets above 10 points. It's not like I need the salary for other things on this slate.

Keane Lewis-Potter (BRE at BUR, $6,400): This slate is a little more fun than I thought it was going to be, at least for GPPs. There are a ton of ways to go at second forward (or both forwards) and Lewis-Potter may have the best floor of any of them. Playing time is a definite concern if Sergio Reguilon is on the bench, but I think 60 minutes of Lewis-Potter could result in eight floor points with upside against Burnley.

Ivan Toney ($8,300) may be the most popular forward with +115 odds to score and I think you can get him as your second (or first) forward in cash games. Because of the bad defenses on this slate, it seems like every player is viable. I don't hate any of the Nottingham Forest attackers, no matter who starts.

I'm not sure how popular David Fofana ($6,800) will be after last week's goal, but at nearly $7,000 for a Burnley forward, it can't be much. Carlton Morris ($6,100) is set for 90 minutes at home against Forest, which is another great route for goals.

MIDFIELDERS

Alfie Doughty (LUT vs. NFO, $8,100): At one point, Doughty was a lock for 15-plus points every match. While that's no longer the case, he still has 20-cross upside and usually gets to his numbers in positive matchups. In a massive meeting with Forest, I'd be surprised if Doughty didn't find himself in great attacking positions throughout the match. Lock him in for cash games and if you have the money, I think 15 floor points are possible, depending on game script.

Ross Barkley's ($7,000) floor has dropped in recent matches, but I think this is another spot to deploy him. He's a lock for 90 minutes, will take some set pieces and has upside in a good matchup, so it's not difficult to get there.

Mathias Jensen (BRE at BUR, $5,700): Jensen is everyone's favorite player to fade, but he could be set for 90 in this match with Christian Norgaard out. If Reguilon doesn't start, that could also mean more set pieces. Of course, as always with Jensen, he's a sub risk even without Norgaard in the squad and really, his floor hasn't been that good this season, sitting just above eight points per 90 minutes.

Josh Cullen ($5,100) deserves a shout since he's starting over Josh Brownhill again and splitting set pieces. Jordan Clark ($3,800) is cheap and has been playing 90 minutes. While there could be more Luton Town rotation and substitution for this match, I'm not sure Rob Edwards will make drastic changes given the importance of the contest.

On the other side, I think Forest's central midfielders like Danilo ($4,000) could pop up on the score sheet given Luton Town's defensive performances without their top center-backs and defensive midfielders.

DEFENDERS

Vitinho (BUR vs. BRE, $4,500): I don't think you need to spend up at defender, but where else are you spending money? Vitinho has been playing as a midfielder in recent matches and has gotten a few chances to in the box. That upside makes him an easy tournament play. Reguilon will be hard to fade if he starts for $5,600, but off a hamstring injury I'd worry about minutes.

Mads Roerslev ($4,800) recently had a peak performance against Chelsea, which is all I can say about him. Issa Kabore ($4,400) has played well since returning to the XI, while Reece Burke ($3,600 is a good stacking option with Doughty with hopes of a goal from a set piece. There are a lot of decent full-backs on this slate and I'd just correlate them with the rest of your roster or goalkeeper.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford (BUR vs. BRE, $4,300): Oddly, you can play almost all of the best plays and still have room for Mark Flekken ($5,200), but I'm not recommending him. Since I don't like any of the goalkeepers that much, I'll just spend down on Trafford and hope he can save a few.

