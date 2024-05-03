DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 4

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Morgan Gibbs-White (NFO at SHU, $8,500): It's hard to fade Gibbs-White in this spot, as he'll be one of the more popular players in cash games. He's surprisingly cheap given he was $8,700 at Tottenham a month ago. Then again, he's lost sets to Danilo and Callum Hudson-Odoi ($7,700) in recent matches and maybe the price is warranted. Still, Sheffield United are the worst team in the league and Gibbs-White thrives in a matchup where Forest could have more of the ball.

Hudson-Odoi as your second forward isn't the worst idea, either, while Anthony Elanga ($6,600) and Chris Wood ($6,300) are cheaper. If Taiwo Awoniyi is on the bench, it could mean 90 minutes are no longer guaranteed for Wood, so that's something to keep in mind in tournaments.

Anthony Gordon ($9,500) let a lot of people down last week and he's still expensive in a more difficult spot against Burnley. While Newcastle are the second-biggest favorite, I'm not sold on Gordon being a lock, especially with Lewis Hall ($3,500) stealing left-sided corners.

The Brentford-Fulham match is a bit of a guessing game, as neither team has anything to play for. Bryan Mbeumo ($8,900) was a massive disappointment at Everton, but he's always in play for big numbers due to a split of sets and goals contributions. Ivan Toney ($8,400) may only have a few matches left with Brentford and he figures to have one more massive match in him. If Willian ($6,900) starts, he still feels a tad too expensive if 90 minutes aren't there, especially since the Forest guys are in a similar range.

Rodrigo Muniz ($8,200) is a great differential forward as an underdog, while Alexander Isak ($9,900) could be most popular of the true goalscorers since there will be enough salary.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Hall (NEW at BRN, $3,500): It's unclear why Hall is cheaper on this slate compared to last week's $3,700 at home against Sheffield United. With 90 minutes a possibility in addition to a split of sets, he's a pretty easy click in all formats. There's always the chance he does nothing as a left-back listed as a midfielder, but you're not losing much in cash games, while no one in this midfield range can compete with his set pieces.

Josh Cullen (BRN vs. NEW, $5,500): You probably don't need the money with Hall, but I needed a Burnley player to write about. Burnley are at home in a big spot for their Premier League lives and I think they play this match fairly even. So if I can get one of their set-piece takers for less than $6,000, it only makes sense.

A lot of people will look to Andreas Pereira ($7,900) given a nice run of form. I've faded him too many times this season because of minutes concerns, but that hasn't mattered in a lot of games. He seems safer than Mathias Jensen ($6,700) even as an underdog.

Jacob Murphy ($7,400) is a minutes concern, while Bruno Guimaraes ($7,100) surely can't score in back-to-back matches, right? Gustavo Hamer ($6,400) is a tad expensive, but if you have the money, it's not the worst move. I think Sheffield United will go after goals in this match and Hamer has been a RotoWire favorite throughout the season. As for Forest, Danilo ($4,700) is another cheap option if he continues to take a split of sets.

DEFENDERS

Valentino Livramento (NEW at BRN, $5,500): It's not difficult to get to Sergio Reguilon ($7,000), so I think he could be more popular than some expect. However, I'm not going to adjust my lineup to make room for him. He has good performances in him, but recent ones have come against Luton Town and Sheffield United, while Brentford have been playing with a back four recently and figure to do so again. If they return to three center-backs, I may change my stance. You can play him, but Livramento makes more sense to me for much cheaper.

If you prefer the Jack Burkart route, it's not hard to play both Forest full-backs against Sheffield United. Ola Aina ($4,400) is too cheap for the matchup, while Gonzalo Montiel ($3,900) could be set for 90 minutes if Neco Williams doesn't make the bench.

While I like playing center-backs, there isn't much of a reason to go down further at defender because you shouldn't be pressed for cash.

GOALKEEPER

Arijanet Muric (BRN vs. NEW, $4,300): I know I just said you don't need to save money, but Muric would be my favorite keeper on the slate even if he was $6,000. He may make mistakes on the pitch, but he's a shot stopper and has allowed more than one goal just once in his seven starts, and I don't think Newcastle are set for five goals again this weekend. Matz Sels ($5,500) has the best odds for a clean sheet, but at barely above 30 percent, he's not worth it, though I assume many will go there in this matchup.

